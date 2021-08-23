Diane Morrison, managing director of Mowi Canada West, has been recognized as one of B.C.’s top 500 influential business leaders. Photo courtesy Mowi Canada West.

Director of Mowi Canada West recognized as one of B.C.’s top business leaders.

Diane Morrison recognized as leader in fisheries and aquaculture sector per ‘BC500

Diane Morrison, managing director of Mowi Canada West, has been recognized as one of B.C.’s most influential business leaders.

Morrison is one of six individuals recognized in the province’s fisheries and aquaculture sector in the inaugural ‘BC500,’ a publication by magazine Business In Vancouver recognizing the top-500 business leaders shaping the province’s communities, industries and economy.

Mowi Canada West is B.C.’s largest salmon aquaculture firm, based in Campbell River, responsible for about half of the annual harvest of farm-raised salmon in the province.

“I am very honoured to have received this recognition, and would like to share this honour with the thousands of hardworking woman and men that together grow our province’s number one food export, the many hundreds of suppliers throughout our value chain in B.C., and our First Nation business partners,” said Morrison, in a release.

Morrison’s career highlights include a 20-year partnership with the Kitasoo Xai’xais First Nation. The company signed a renewed 10-year agreement in October 2019, which will see the continued operation of its farms and the development of a new smoked salmon plant in the community, she explained, in the release.

“I’m very proud to be a part of the first-ever benefit agreement between a First Nation and salmon farming company.”


Diane Morrison, managing director of Mowi Canada West, has been recognized as one of B.C.'s top 500 influential business leaders.
Director of Mowi Canada West recognized as one of B.C.'s top business leaders.

