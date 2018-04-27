VIDEO: John Hart Dam replacement project edging closer to completion

BC Hydro has released its sixth in a series of video updates on the John Hart Generating Station Replacement Project.

The project is nearing completion and has hit a series of milestones in recent weeks, one of the most noteworthy being the commissioning of the water intake works that will then release water from behind the dam down the Elk Falls Canyon through the large valves visible on the downstream side of John Hart Dam. Brewster Lake Road which crosses the John Hart Dam is set to partially open on April 30 after being closed to the public for three years.

Recent milestones in the project:

VIDEO: BC Hydro to flood John Hart generating station tunnels later this month

Road across Campbell River’s John Hart Dam to re-open April 30

Campbell River city councillors shut down second turbine at John Hart Generating Station

Original John Hart generating station family shuts down the first turbine after 70 years of operation

