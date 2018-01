A recent addition to the model train display at the Museum at Campbell River is the ICATS (Island Construction and Logging Show). Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The ever popular display put on by the North Island Model Railroaders and more recently the ICATS (Island Construction and Trucking Show) was held at the Museum at Campbell River Museum yesterday and today.

Attendance was strong as excited kids followed miniature trains around the tracks and logging equipment doing their “work.”

This was the 20th annual display held at the Museum at Campbell River.