Third of six generators shut down at Campbell River’s John Hart Generating Station

On Monday, BC Hydro permanently shut down John Hart Generator 1 in the ongoing transition from the old hydroelectric facility to the new underground powerhouse.

This was the third of the six generators to be shut down. Generator 1 was the first unit to begin to generate power in the old powerhouse in December 1947.

Invited to shut down the generator were BC Hydro’s community liaison committee that has about two-dozen representatives. Jennifer Peters from the City of Campbell River, was the lucky person drawn to pull the lever to signal the shutdown.