On May 11, students of DiveSafe International’s commercial diving programs will collect local sea life for the Discovery Passage Aquarium, which opens May 14.

Student divers to collect sea critters for Campbell River’s Discovery Passage Aquarium

  • May. 2, 2018 6:00 a.m.
  • Life

Slurp guns, sea lettuce and grunt sculpins – if it’s not some underwater sci-fi epic then it must mean that Campbell River’s Discovery Passage Aquarium is preparing to open its doors for the spring season.

The local non-profit aquarium has once again enlisted a team of student divers from Campbell River’s DiveSafe International to collect specimens of local sea life in time for its opening day on May 14.

On May 11, a team of 10 students from DiveSafe International’s commercial dive program will gently collect fish, small octopuses, red-rock crabs, kelp greenlings, sea lettuce and other sea life to be transferred temporarily to the Discovery Passage Aquarium. They’ll also use a “slurp gun” – a clear, plastic tube with a plunger on one end – to bag the fish, and will collect strawberry anemones, which secure themselves to rocks and form a rose-coloured carpet on the seafloor.

They’ll scoop up colourful sea sponges that will create a beautiful, kaleidoscopic backdrop for the aquarium’s tanks, and they’ll definitely be on the lookout for grunt sculpins – tiny, brown-and-white striped fish that are hugely popular with children at the aquarium because of their pig-like snout and grunting noises.

Specimens collected are returned to their respective area of collection each fall.

“We’ve been involved in collecting specimens for the Discovery Passage Aquarium most years since they opened in 2012,” Kelly Korol, DiveSafe International’s Director of Training, says in a press release. “We see it as a sort of annual public service; we’re just so pleased to help show people the wonder of what’s living right here in our local waters.

“Not only do we get to collect a diverse range of local sea life for Campbell Riverites to discover but it’s also a great opportunity for our students to practice marine life identification. Tasks like this can give them a major leg-up toward snagging highly coveted jobs in occupational diving, aquaculture and marine biology.”

DiveSafe International has offered commercial diving instruction out of Campbell River since 2005. Students learn directly from world-class instructors while immersed in local waters renowned for their diving and teeming with a vibrant cornucopia of sea life – an ideal training ground for future marine biologists.

To learn more about DiveSafe International, including its upcoming five-week Commercial SCUBA course, visit www.divesafe.com.

Previous story
Mike’s Mirror Minute…with Mike Coulter of the Campbell River ATV Club

Just Posted

City of Campbell River aims to make downtown safer by the summer

Plans to open Safer Downtown office, add bylaw officer and build connections with public group

Bylaw calls go down while parking tickets go up in 2017 in Campbell River

For the first time in five years, the overall number of calls in to bylaw enforcement decreased

Campbell River welcomes off-roaders from all over B.C.

Upcoming weekend conference is part education, part trade show and all things ATV

Province doles out $100,000 for 40 new tech spaces at North Island College

The provincial government announced a new program at North Island College will… Continue reading

Water flows through the John Hart tunnels

BC Hydro generating station project near Campbell River enters new milestone

Mike’s Mirror Minute…with Mike Coulter of the Campbell River ATV Club

He has no idea what’s about to happen, but he’s a good sport about it, anyway

VIDEO: Man dead after motorcycle hits city bus

Bus damaged, RCMP cannot confirm if others on the bus were injured

Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by Christine Moore of having harassed several women

MPs vote to call on Pope, again, for residential schools apology

Among the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a request for an apology

‘Revenge porn’ law focuses too much on privacy: UBC student

Anti-cyberbullying Bill C-13 needs to consider sharing images as a gender-based act, student says

B.C. man killed in Peru remembered by neighbours as ‘spiritual, loving, kind and polite’

Those who knew him say accusations are incomprehensible

Convicted councillors should lose positions, says Lower Mainland council

Lobbying to change B.C. Community Charter after David Murray conviction

B.C. health ministry moves to bar extra billing

Debate continues over role of private clinics, wait lists in B.C.

More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

More than 25,000 spaces will see fee reductions of up to $350 already

Most Read