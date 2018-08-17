A submission for TimberWest photo contest.

Still time left to enter photos to win free camping for TimberWest photo contest

Win free camping passes for TimberWest rec sites on Island

  • Aug. 17, 2018 1:30 a.m.
  • Life

Swimming, fishing, paddling and stunning views are just some of the favourite camping moments captured so far in the 2018 TimberWest Campsite Photo Contest.

With just days left to enter the #TWCampsitePhotoContest, TimberWest encourages shutterbugs to get photos in before the contest deadline on Aug. 24. Visit www.timberwest.com/contest to upload your photo or share on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #TWCampsitePhotoContest.

Two winners will be selected, and each winner will receive a 14-day camping pass good to use at any of the eight TimberWest campsites across Vancouver Island. TimberWest campsites are lakeside serene locations with stunning views that make for great family vacations and memories that last a lifetime. In 2017, were submitted that celebrated camping.

TimberWest would also like to remind the public of the extreme fire warnings, and to obey the camp fire and open fire bans. For fire smart tWips visit our blog. The B.C. government also warns that anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition will be issued a ticket for $1,150 and required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000. Further penalties may result if a person is found to be the cause. Visit the BC Wildfire website for more info.

To Report a Wildfire or if there is a party disobeying the fire ban: 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.

TimberWest Closures

North Island

Campsites Open: Gooseneck, Willington Point, Wokas Lake; and Echo Lake and Beavertail day-use recreation sites.

Road Closures: Comox Lake Main (CL 6 to CL31); Boston Main; Browns Main; Cougar Main; Constitution Main; Murex Main; Duncan Bay Main (DBM 31 to DBM 51); Cranberry Main; McBain Main; Airport West Main; JD Main; Elk Main (Quinsam River to Echo Lake); Tom Brown North/Dump Main; Elk 3000; Bacon Lake Main; Berry Creek Main; Quinsam Main; Elk Mtn.; and Buttle Bluffs.

Access for Members of Clubs with Access Agreements: Comox District Mountaineering Club members will have access during sanctioned weekend events organized by the club. Mountain biking will be permitted on trails managed by the United Riders of Cumberland.

Comox Lake Cabin Owners: Road access will be available for cabin owners during this closure period.

South Island

Campsites Closed: Nanaimo Lakes – including, Old Mill, Windy Point, Riverside, Deadwood. For more information visit NLcampsite.com

Campsites Open: Lake Cowichan – including, Heather, Little Shaw, Kissinger Lake, Caycuse. For more information visit LakeCowichanCamping.com

Road Closures: All gates are closed to the public from Sooke to Qualicum and Port Alberni.

Road Delays: Road improvements are underway on the North Shore road from Cottonwood Creek to Wardroper Creek. We ask that the public use the South Shore road.

Previous story
Develop your capacity to connect with nature at Miracle Beach Provincial Park

Just Posted

UPDATED: East Zeballos placed under evacuation alert as “out of control” wildfire approaches homes

BC Wildfire Service says rolling debris on steep terrain poses danger to firefighters

Independent Investivations Office looking into Sayward crash

An incident in which a vehicle under RCMP scrutiny crashed near Sayward… Continue reading

Safety under scrutiny at Elk Falls following latest death

Campbell River Search and Rescue urges caution, but argues against new fences

Road-building delayed at Snowden Demonstration Forest

Strathcona Regional District to ask province to back planning process

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

VIDEO: Sheer guts and determination make up the Heavy Games of the Campbell River Highland Gathering

A big component of any Highland Games event like the Campbell River… Continue reading

Minister optimistic after 2 days of Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Canadian and U.S. officials met in Nelson Wednesday and Thursday to discuss future of the treaty

Man dies in B.C. police cell while awaiting court hearing

An independent investigation is underway after a man died while in Penticton police custody Aug. 16

RCMP appeal for tips, dashcam footage in German tourist shooting west of Calgary

The Durango crashed into the ditch after the shooting near the Goodstoney Rodeo Centre

2 nurses attacked at B.C. psych hospital, union calls for in-unit security

PHSA says that in-unit guards would do more harm than good

Former B.C. optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor

Kenneth Pilkington sentenced to 24 months’ probation for offence three decades ago

Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for help now and in the weeks and months ahead.

B.C. program to educate parents reduces ‘shaken baby syndrome’ by 35%

Period of PURPLE Crying was launched nearly a decade ago

B.C. golfer, just 23, scores the rare albatross

Six-million-to-one shot a first for the Terrace club

Most Read