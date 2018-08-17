Still time left to enter photos to win free camping for TimberWest photo contest

Swimming, fishing, paddling and stunning views are just some of the favourite camping moments captured so far in the 2018 TimberWest Campsite Photo Contest.

With just days left to enter the #TWCampsitePhotoContest, TimberWest encourages shutterbugs to get photos in before the contest deadline on Aug. 24. Visit www.timberwest.com/contest to upload your photo or share on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #TWCampsitePhotoContest.

Two winners will be selected, and each winner will receive a 14-day camping pass good to use at any of the eight TimberWest campsites across Vancouver Island. TimberWest campsites are lakeside serene locations with stunning views that make for great family vacations and memories that last a lifetime. In 2017, were submitted that celebrated camping.

TimberWest would also like to remind the public of the extreme fire warnings, and to obey the camp fire and open fire bans. For fire smart tWips visit our blog. The B.C. government also warns that anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition will be issued a ticket for $1,150 and required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000. Further penalties may result if a person is found to be the cause. Visit the BC Wildfire website for more info.

To Report a Wildfire or if there is a party disobeying the fire ban: 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.

TimberWest Closures

North Island

Campsites Open: Gooseneck, Willington Point, Wokas Lake; and Echo Lake and Beavertail day-use recreation sites.

Road Closures: Comox Lake Main (CL 6 to CL31); Boston Main; Browns Main; Cougar Main; Constitution Main; Murex Main; Duncan Bay Main (DBM 31 to DBM 51); Cranberry Main; McBain Main; Airport West Main; JD Main; Elk Main (Quinsam River to Echo Lake); Tom Brown North/Dump Main; Elk 3000; Bacon Lake Main; Berry Creek Main; Quinsam Main; Elk Mtn.; and Buttle Bluffs.

Access for Members of Clubs with Access Agreements: Comox District Mountaineering Club members will have access during sanctioned weekend events organized by the club. Mountain biking will be permitted on trails managed by the United Riders of Cumberland.

Comox Lake Cabin Owners: Road access will be available for cabin owners during this closure period.

South Island

Campsites Closed: Nanaimo Lakes – including, Old Mill, Windy Point, Riverside, Deadwood. For more information visit NLcampsite.com

Campsites Open: Lake Cowichan – including, Heather, Little Shaw, Kissinger Lake, Caycuse. For more information visit LakeCowichanCamping.com

Road Closures: All gates are closed to the public from Sooke to Qualicum and Port Alberni.

Road Delays: Road improvements are underway on the North Shore road from Cottonwood Creek to Wardroper Creek. We ask that the public use the South Shore road.