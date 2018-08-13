VIDEO & PICS: Campbell River holds its first Highland Gathering

Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering went off without a hitch last weekend at Nunns Creek Park.

Operating under the umbrella of the Campbell River Salmon Festival and sharing the park with the 51st annual Logger Sports, Campbell River’s newest event brought pipers, drummers, dancers and strong men and women from all over the Island and elsewhere.

Highland Gatherings or Highland Games are a meeting that perpetuates the culture of the Scottish Highlands and are held all over the world where Scots have had an influence. In a competitive environment participants are judged in an effort to maintain the Scottish traditional arts. It also pits competitors against each other in demonstrations of brute strength and sheer skill in the Heavy Games component.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Pipe bands were adjudicated by a piping judge. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Crowds were good at the Campbell River Highland Gathering, appreciating the slightly cooler weather than we’ve been having lately. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The pipe bands were judged in the Band Field Events. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Pipe Band performances were adjudicated. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Competitions involving basic strength such as the stone put are a big part of Highland Games. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

One of the particularly unique events of the Heavy Games competition was the Husafell Stone Challenge where men and women competed to see who could carry a coffin-shaped stone the furthest. The women’s Husafell Stone weighed 150 pounds. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s Marc Comeau manhandles the 300 lb. Husafell Stone and carried it the farthest to win the men’s Husafell Stone Challenge. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Log Press is another one of the Heavy Events in the Highland Gathering. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

What do you do when you’re finished organizing and launching a Highland Gathering? Well, if you’re Brian Shaw (left) you take a little time out to play the pipes for people attending. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Campbell River raises $10,000 for hospital in Scrap Metal Challenge

Just Posted

VIDEO & PICS: Campbell River holds its first Highland Gathering

Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering went off without a hitch last weekend… Continue reading

Campbell River raises $10,000 for hospital in Scrap Metal Challenge

Grand total over first seven years of event is nearing $100,000

UPDATED: Lightning sparks fires near remote North Island access roads

Air quality advisory in effect in Campbell River

Campbell River’s Discovery Pier two-times lucky for Lynn Kingston

Lynn Kingston found the sure way to impress her visiting family from… Continue reading

Logger Sports and Highland Gathering a big hit at Nunns Creek Park this weekend

The Salmon Festival Loggers Sports and Campbell River Highland Gathering events continue… Continue reading

VIDEO & PICS: Campbell River holds its first Highland Gathering

Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering went off without a hitch last weekend… Continue reading

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Province calls for federal aid

More fires have burned in B.C. already this year than did in all of 2017

Kayak in Indian Arm waters off B.C.’s Deep Cove and feast on famous doughnuts

About a half hour drive from Vancouver, Deep Cove is a great kayaking spot for locals and tourists

Smokey skies across Vancouver Island expected to last until Wednesday

The province of B.C. has issued a special bulletin for all of Vancouver Island

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

Trans Mountain pipeline protesters practise resisting police at Camp Cloud

Last week, a Supreme Court judge granted the City of Burnaby an injunction ordering protesters to remove everything from the site

Gun used in Fredericton killings is legal, man had licence

Police Chief Leanne Fitch said the long gun is commonly available for purchase, and is not a prohibited or restricted weapon

Ontario will sell pot online when legalization comes in the fall

There are further plans to have pot in private retail stores in early 2019

Woman missing after car swept away by mudslide near Cache Creek

A search is now underway for Valerie Morris, who has been missing since the afternoon of August 11.

Most Read