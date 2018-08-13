VIDEO & PICS: Campbell River holds its first Highland Gathering

Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering went off without a hitch last weekend at Nunns Creek Park.

Operating under the umbrella of the Campbell River Salmon Festival and sharing the park with the 51st annual Logger Sports, Campbell River’s newest event brought pipers, drummers, dancers and strong men and women from all over the Island and elsewhere.

Highland Gatherings or Highland Games are a meeting that perpetuates the culture of the Scottish Highlands and are held all over the world where Scots have had an influence. In a competitive environment participants are judged in an effort to maintain the Scottish traditional arts. It also pits competitors against each other in demonstrations of brute strength and sheer skill in the Heavy Games component.

Pipe bands were adjudicated by a piping judge. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Crowds were good at the Campbell River Highland Gathering, appreciating the slightly cooler weather than we’ve been having lately. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The pipe bands were judged in the Band Field Events. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Pipe Band performances were adjudicated. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Competitions involving basic strength such as the stone put are a big part of Highland Games. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

One of the particularly unique events of the Heavy Games competition was the Husafell Stone Challenge where men and women competed to see who could carry a coffin-shaped stone the furthest. The women’s Husafell Stone weighed 150 pounds. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s Marc Comeau manhandles the 300 lb. Husafell Stone and carried it the farthest to win the men’s Husafell Stone Challenge. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Log Press is another one of the Heavy Events in the Highland Gathering. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror