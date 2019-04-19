Retro Sport Fashion

Clothing in a bowling lane can transcend the sporty to glamorous

  • Apr. 19, 2019 7:00 a.m.
  • Life

– Photography by Darren Hull Styling by Kim Appelt Story by Lia Crowe

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Lace up, grab your ball and strike! Boulevard presents BNA Brewing’s ten pin bowling lanes, sporting fashion that’s game-ready and on point with bold detailing and pops of yellow. Fashion that has enough attitude to bring out the fun, whether you’re throwing gutter balls or hitting square on the kingpin.

Black sports track dress by PAM & GELA ($398) from LBV Lifestyle .

Black star leather jacket by JN by JN LLOVET ($1,090), “Abby” cami in black by CAMI NYC ($223), leopard “Micha” pants by Ronny Kobo ($259), all from LBV Lifestyle.

Leopard striped track jacket ($379) and black, cropped flare pants with red stripe by PAM & GELA, white Femme Fatale T-shirt by Prinće Peter ($79), solid silver sneakers by IRO ($555), all from LBV Lifestyle.

Mustard yellow cami by Wishlist Apparel ($69) from Morgane; black, wide-stride pants by BB Dakota ($135) from BIA BORO; black clutch ($189) from LBV Lifestyle.

Yellow sweater ($79) and jean skirt ($129) from BIA BORO.

Makeup and hair: Jenny McKinney

Model: Alice Ewart

Styling Assistant: Liberty Stober

Previous story
City of Campbell River looks to youth for possible solutions to tomorrow’s problems

Just Posted

City of Campbell River opens the call for food trucks downtown this summer

City will use pilot project to determine the future of food trucks in the downtown core

Deadline looming for North Island College scholarship applications

Students have until April 24 to apply for a record number of… Continue reading

Campbell River Skating Club wraps up another great season

‘We could not have possibly asked for a more encouraging year to continue to build on’

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select routes

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries to be sold on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Limits on chinook sport fishing to cause economic ripple effect in Campbell River

DFO says policy needed to prevent collapse of wild stocks, but concerns raised about economic impact

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

B.C. senior sentenced for sexually abusing special-needs granddaughter

73-year-old Cortes Island man will go to jail for three years

Howe Sound Queen sailing toward retirement

Vessel now up for auction ends regular runs between Crofton and Vesuvius at the beginning of June

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

‘This was allegedly not the pig’s first escape’

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

Most Read