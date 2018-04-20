Retired Ft. McMurray fire chief to address safety conference in Campbell River

The Strathcona Regional District (SRD) is excited to host the ninth annual Upper Island Safety Conference from May 28 to 30 in Campbell River.
The three-day conference is the largest on Vancouver Island and will offer two keynote speakers, educational sessions, training opportunities and 25 exhibitors from across Canada who will be showcasing the latest in safety technology and innovation.
“I am excited about this year’s Upper Island Safety Conference. Along with having world-class presenters, exhibitors and training, we have secured two incredible keynote speakers. Retired Fort McMurray Fire Chief Darby Allen and Stuart Ellis-Meyers – who will be respectively discussing the 2015 Fort McMurray wildfires and addiction and mental health issues in the workplace,” says SRD Board Chair Michele Babchuk.