Retired Ft. McMurray fire chief to address safety conference in Campbell River

The Strathcona Regional District (SRD) is excited to host the ninth annual Upper Island Safety Conference from May 28 to 30 in Campbell River.

The three-day conference is the largest on Vancouver Island and will offer two keynote speakers, educational sessions, training opportunities and 25 exhibitors from across Canada who will be showcasing the latest in safety technology and innovation.

“I am excited about this year’s Upper Island Safety Conference. Along with having world-class presenters, exhibitors and training, we have secured two incredible keynote speakers. Retired Fort McMurray Fire Chief Darby Allen and Stuart Ellis-Meyers – who will be respectively discussing the 2015 Fort McMurray wildfires and addiction and mental health issues in the workplace,” says SRD Board Chair Michele Babchuk. “Safety encompasses a wide-range of issues, from health and wellness to large scale natural disasters, and as communities, we need to ensure we are equipped to deal with changing needs and requirements. This conference is an excellent opportunity to engage, learn and discuss the latest technology, information and techniques available today.”

The conference is certified for continuing education credits by the Environmental Operators Certification program (EOCP) and the Canadian Registration Board of Occupational Hygienists (CRBOH). Training opportunities will also be available.

“We will be offering six optional training courses on the third day of the conference. One of the courses will be Joint Health and Safety Committee Fundamentals, which has become a workplace requirement by WorkSafe BC,” says Koreen Gurak, Strathcona Gardens Facility Manager. “Other courses offered include Silica Awareness, First Aid, Fall Protection, Confined Space Awareness and Supervisor’s Responsibility for Safety.”

Early-bird registration has been extended until April 23. More information and online registration for both the conference and training courses is available online at the Strathcona Gardens website at strathconagardens.com/safety conference Included in the registration package is free use of the Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex facilities including access to the fitness room, swimming pools, and leisure ice.