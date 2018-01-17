New book tells how forestry contractors ‘fought for B.C.’

The Truck Loggeer Association would become an influential voice for the B.C. forest industry’s small business interests, advocating against the allocation of the public forest resource into the hands of a few since its beginning. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River

The Truck Loggers Association (TLA) is commemorating its 75th anniversary by publishing a new book – Timber Forever! – that tells the story of B.C.’s first and largest logging contractor association through its 40 presidents.

The book will be launched at the TLA’s 75th Annual Convention & Trade Show taking place Jan. 17 – 19, 2018 at the Fairmont Empress Hotel and Victoria Conference Centre.

“I learned a lot about the history of forestry in BC as we wrote this book,” said David Elstone, TLA Executive Director. “Early TLA members embraced the end of the steam-driven era of logging by rail in favour of trucks and rode the wave of mechanization in the woods. The TLA would become an influential voice for BC forest industry’s small business interests, advocating against the allocation of the public forest resource into the hands of a few since its beginning.”

The attached photo (see link below) from 1939 really puts into perspective how long that fight has been. “In 1939 – when this photo was taken – Bert Welch launched his first attempt at founding the Truck Loggers Association,” said Elstone.

Today’s coastal harvest levels (16 million m3) aren’t a lot higher than they were 75 years ago. However, the industry has change significantly. “Technological advancements minimize the impact of harvesting on the land and create safer working condition, while dramatically reducing the number of people working in the woods,” said Elstone.

“What has stayed unchanged over the last 75 years is BC forest industry’s role as a major player in international markets and a vital driver of economic activity in communities throughout BC, all of which wouldn’t occur today without timber harvesting contractors operating in this province,” said Elstone.

