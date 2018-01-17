The Truck Loggeer Association would become an influential voice for the B.C. forest industry’s small business interests, advocating against the allocation of the public forest resource into the hands of a few since its beginning. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River

New book tells how forestry contractors ‘fought for B.C.’

  • Jan. 17, 2018 1:30 p.m.
  • Life

The Truck Loggers Association (TLA) is commemorating its 75th anniversary by publishing a new book – Timber Forever! – that tells the story of B.C.’s first and largest logging contractor association through its 40 presidents.

The book will be launched at the TLA’s 75th Annual Convention & Trade Show taking place Jan. 17 – 19, 2018 at the Fairmont Empress Hotel and Victoria Conference Centre.

“I learned a lot about the history of forestry in BC as we wrote this book,” said David Elstone, TLA Executive Director. “Early TLA members embraced the end of the steam-driven era of logging by rail in favour of trucks and rode the wave of mechanization in the woods. The TLA would become an influential voice for BC forest industry’s small business interests, advocating against the allocation of the public forest resource into the hands of a few since its beginning.”

The attached photo (see link below) from 1939 really puts into perspective how long that fight has been. “In 1939 – when this photo was taken – Bert Welch launched his first attempt at founding the Truck Loggers Association,” said Elstone.

Today’s coastal harvest levels (16 million m3) aren’t a lot higher than they were 75 years ago. However, the industry has change significantly. “Technological advancements minimize the impact of harvesting on the land and create safer working condition, while dramatically reducing the number of people working in the woods,” said Elstone.

“What has stayed unchanged over the last 75 years is BC forest industry’s role as a major player in international markets and a vital driver of economic activity in communities throughout BC, all of which wouldn’t occur today without timber harvesting contractors operating in this province,” said Elstone.

The TLA (Truck Loggers Association) represents 489 independent forest contractors and their suppliers operating in British Columbia. Our membership supports thousands of workers and, along with other independent contractors, accounts for close to 90 per cent of the trees harvested in BC. The TLA promotes a thriving, sustainable forest industry in B.C.

Previous story
The Three T’s, the Ten Essentials and being prepared for the Great Outdoors

Just Posted

High-speed internet connectivity for coastal communities one step closer to reality

Sub-sea fibre-optic cable will circle Vancouver Island and connect the North Coast to Vancouver

The Campbell River Festival of Films announces winter season line up

The Campbell River Festival of Films (CRFF) has unveiled its 2018 Winter… Continue reading

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

‘Heavy-handed’ Campbell River bylaw amendment to get ‘tweaks’ before being passed

City looks to control invasives and noxious weeds by holding property owners accountable

Campbell River family thrown into momentary confusion during Hawaiian missile scare

It started out as a normal day. Well, a normal day on… Continue reading

Did you get Hitched in Courtenay on Sunday?

The first annual wedding show saw big crowds and included two fashion shows

Best B.C. cities to live in: millennial edition

Other local municipalities score at bottom of list from real estate blog

All the colours of the rainbow, in a cloud

Rare phenomenon spotted at Mount Washington

LIVE: Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Associations argued that solitary confinement was inhuman

1 in 4 B.C. consumers unable to pay bills, debt repayment: poll

Since interest rates first rose in July, poll suggests households across B.C. have had to tighten budget

SOGI rally disrupts school board meeting, but business carries on

Chilliwack school board makes statement in support of B.C.-wide gender identity teaching resource

B.C. husband and wife honoured for saving each other’s lives

Couple presented with Vital Link Awards for quick use of CPR

Kelowna West byelection called for Feb. 14

Four candidate race to replace departed former B.C. premier Christy Clark

Most Read

  • New book tells how forestry contractors ‘fought for B.C.’

    The Truck Loggers Association (TLA) is commemorating its 75th anniversary by publishing…