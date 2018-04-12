The Museum at Campbell River showed their puppet show about Ripple Rock. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Museum at Campbell River celebrates Ripple Rock 60th anniversary

It has been 60 years since the Ripple Rock explosion, the first live CBC broadcast, the biggest man made explosion of the time.

Like the day it happened, the Museum at Campbell River’s presentation and celebration of the anniversary began with a 60 second countdown. The reporters counting down spoke about how nervous they were and how they would open their mouths at the time of the explosion just in case there were serious shock waves.

“You could hear the tension in that reporter’s voice that day 60 years ago, and what you didn’t hear was the sound clip that I heard where he actually says ‘I’m really anxious.’,” said Sandra Parrish, director of the museum. “For a moment it was like stepping back in time and I could imagine people all across Canada watching the live CBC broadcast of the event and collectively holding their breath.”

The anniversary celebration at the Tidemark last Thursday evening began with the original radio clip and transitioned into the museum’s heritage puppet theatre Ripple Rock Play where the main character was ‘the devil beneath the sea’ himself. The puppet with two points and angry eyebrows had a the bad habit of devouring boats and an engaging habit of singing the blues.

Following the puppet show, was the Dupont film of The Devil Beneath the Sea which followed the entire process from the planning to the mining underneath Ripple Rock to the explosion itself.

They also showed the Living History Documentary which was a collection of local people sharing their memories about the explosion.

“This presentation, Remembering Ripple Rock, is about the local story,” Parish said. “It was produced in 2008 for the 50th anniversary of the explosion and captures the memories of Campbell River residents as they share their stories of that day 60 years ago.”

For most, many of whom didn’t see the explosion in person, it was a let down. There was no tidal wave, there was no earthquake and for many the sound was like the bump of a child jumping from a chair to the floor.

“It is our view at the museum that history is an ongoing story and that an understanding of the past is essential to connecting with who we are today,” Parish said. “Productions such as this allow us to archive our memories and stories and to make them accessible for the future.”

But the footage of the blast is spectacular. The underwater mountain that sank or damaged 119 boats and claimed at least 114 lives was blown sky high, leaving “ripple chips” on the surrounding beaches.

 

During the intermission people had the chance to create a pet rock. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Erika Anderson and Sandra Parish of the Museum at Campbell River celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Ripple Rock explosion. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Campbell Riverites pass fundraising goal, will shave heads for mental health

Just Posted

Campbell Riverites pass fundraising goal, will shave heads for mental health

One man’s playful jab at his wife’s hair has become a welcome gift for VIMHS

Museum at Campbell River celebrates Ripple Rock 60th anniversary

It has been 60 years since the Ripple Rock explosion, the first… Continue reading

Cruise the coast with the historic Columbia III and the Museum at Campbell River

The Museum at Campbell River kicks off its summer program of coastal… Continue reading

City of Campbell River to offer discounts on permits for energy efficient buildings

It will now cost you less to get a building permit if you’re being energy friendly

Campbell Riverite to compete for national wrestling title

Kaitlyn Jinda won provincial championship by pinning her opponent in just 30 seconds

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

B.C. police officers disciplined following harassment complaint

Investigation looked at repored workplace and sexual harassment in one of Delta’s patrol platoons

High school students hospitalized after brawl in Nanaimo

At least 15 youths from two secondary schools were involved in a fight last week at baseball stadium

Children’s health foundation announces $4.7M in funding on the Island

Money targeted to early childhood development, youth mental health, rural health-care access

B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Report that says parents are overlooked in treating substance abuse reflects mother’s experience

B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

David Scheffel is in jail in Slovakia facing charges of child pornography, sexual violence and arms trafficking

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

COLUMN: Stanley Cup first-round playoff predictions

A glance at the first-round matchups in the NHL playoffs

Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

A GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt hockey players is the one of the most successful campaigns

Most Read