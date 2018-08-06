Nancy Baxendale gives Fozzie a trim for competition at this weekend’s CRDFS show. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

More than 200 take part in annual Campbell River dog show

  • Aug. 6, 2018 6:00 a.m.
Once again, the Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society held its annual show at Nunns Creek Park.

More than 200 competitors brought their animals to take part in the three-day event – the 34th Annual Canadian Kennel Club licensed Conformation Shows and Rally Obedience Trials.

The event included rally obedience trials and a special show for bulldogs. More than 200 took part in the Saturday and Sunday, with almost as many registered for Monday’s final day, as the dogs competed for judges from Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

 

Heidi Gervais and Franki, a keeshond, go before the judge on Sunday at the CRDFS show at Nunns Creek Park. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Sharon Medforth leads Faye, a schipperke, around the ring at the CRDFS show at Nunns Creek Park this weekend. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

