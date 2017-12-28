Nine year-old Elliott Berry took advantage of the Christmas Eve snowfall to make a snowman. And this isn’t just any snowman – Berry took two days to make it as big as he could, and when all was said and done, it came in at a whopping 8’2” tall. Good work, Elliott!

Making the best of it

Christmas Eve snowfall and a little bit of effort reap ‘frosty’ friend for local nine year-old

Campbell River’s Elliott Berry took two days to make a snowman with the snowfall that came down this Christmas Eve.

After all was said and done, he managed to get a snowy friend measuring a whopping 8’2” tall in his yard.

Good work, Elliott!

Campbell River Superintendent of Schools highlights kids' efforts within the community

