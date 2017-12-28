Making the best of it

Campbell River’s Elliott Berry took two days to make a snowman with the snowfall that came down this Christmas Eve.
After all was said and done, he managed to get a snowy friend measuring a whopping 8’2” tall in his yard.
Good work, Elliott!
Christmas Eve snowfall and a little bit of effort reap ‘frosty’ friend for local nine year-old
Campbell River’s Elliott Berry took two days to make a snowman with the snowfall that came down this Christmas Eve.
After all was said and done, he managed to get a snowy friend measuring a whopping 8’2” tall in his yard.
Good work, Elliott!
While families gathered around the table on Christmas Eve, emergency responders diligently… Continue reading
Tom Longridge says he’s proud of the contributions the schools make in community social efforts
NIC’s Campbell River campus reached a significant milestone this month, when almost… Continue reading
The Christmas of 2017 turned into a white one after a fall… Continue reading
Much of Vancouver Island is forecasted to have a white Christmas Eve, Environment Canada says
‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’
Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths
Planned for Jan. 3, family of Maple Ridge’s Aiden Serr ask for help when would have turned 20
B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors
Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.
A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast
Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays
Break of $900 a year for average working couple, other taxes going up
Christmas Eve snowfall and a little bit of effort reap ‘frosty’ friend for local nine year-old
Thanks to a partnership with North Island Communications, SAR is better able to serve the region
Tom Longridge says he’s proud of the contributions the schools make in community social efforts