Making the best of it

Christmas Eve snowfall and a little bit of effort reap ‘frosty’ friend for local nine year-old

Nine year-old Elliott Berry took advantage of the Christmas Eve snowfall to make a snowman. And this isn’t just any snowman – Berry took two days to make it as big as he could, and when all was said and done, it came in at a whopping 8’2” tall. Good work, Elliott!

