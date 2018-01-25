Magnetic sea-to-sky mural teaches Campbell River students about building community

A 24-foot magnetic sea-to-sky mural went up at Sandowne Elementary, and gave students an example of building community.

“You can only imagine my excitement when I learned we could create a ‘play wall’ for families to explore and interact with while making connections with the natural beauty we are surrounded by in this beautiful city we get to call home,” Karen Lutz, StrongStart Facilitator at Sandowne Elementary, said in a blog on School District 72 website.

In order to create a play wall, Lutz reached out to the Campbell River Arts Council.

“I was overwhelmed with their willingness to support this idea and their offer to provide the artist, TaraLee Houston,” Lutz said. “TaraLee worked very closely with me to help turn a vision into a reality.”

A parent who attends the StrongStart program and works at Sherwin Williams paint store shared the project with the store manager who then offered to supply all the materials needed to paint.

“Wow! My excitement kept on growing,” Lutz said. “Our school principal, Lori Elphick was a huge supporter of the idea from the start. She offered the chalkboards that provided the magnetic background. Lori worked with the SD72 maintenance team who installed the chalkboards for us.”

Painting a 24-foot sea-to-sky mural was no easy task, Lutz said, but Houston had it all figured out. She shared her preliminary sketches and then collaborated with Lutz on the final image.

“We wanted to bring the community together and have the StrongStart families contribute to the mural, so we planned a hands-on mural painting day where the children finger-painted the ocean part of the mural. To tie in the roots of our community we were honored to have our Sandowne Aboriginal Support Worker, Shana Smith, come in and inspire the families with stories, songs and dancing.”

Lutz said, this hands-on day was a true success and one many won’t forget.

“The sense of community and appreciation for our cultural diversities gave me goosebumps – truly inspiring!”

Since the mural was completed in November, they have received many handmade magnetic animals from families and other teachers and their students who wanted to give the StrongStart kids play pieces to interact with on their new mural.

“When I first envisioned a magnetic mural, I was excited like a kid in a candy store to see a play wall for the children. I had no idea about the support, connections and community building that was going to take place. Through generosity and support we all came together and created a play space for countless children to celebrate their local environment with pride.”

“A big thank you to the Campbell River Arts Council, artist TaraLee Houston (Art With Heart), Aboriginal Support Worker Shana Smith, paint supplier Sherwin Williams, the SD72 Maintenance crew and Administration, StrongStart families, Sandowne students and the many others who helped along the way,” Lutz said. “This project has inspired me, and I hope that it inspires others to create more art with heart around us.”