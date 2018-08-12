Logger Sports and Highland Gathering continue at Nunns Creek Park today

The Salmon Festival Loggers Sports and Campbell River Highland Gathering events continue today.
Lots of action, music, activities and food at Nunns Creek Park.
Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires
One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane
Big Read: Black Press gets a rare look behind the scenes of a Coastal Inspiration sailing
Greenways Land Trust is seeking volunteers to help with watering their native… Continue reading
In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week
Findings come two years after a federally commissioned study found ”serious gaps” in efforts
Drug users are more likely to trust peer support workers because they have shared experience
Matthew Vincent Raymond will appear in court on Aug. 27 to face four counts of first-degree murder
B.C. Wildfire Service’s Coastal Fire Centre prioritizing and making decisions around resources
Local politicians meddle in immigration, environment issues
J35’s calf was born and died on July 24, and she towed it around for more than 1,500 kilometres
Samantha Price was eating ice cream with 18-year-old Reese Fallon when a gunman opened fire
Russia defeated the U.S. 5-4 in the bronze-medal match
