La Dolce Vita

Join a behind the scenes look at a Boulevard Magazine photo shoot

  • Nov. 15, 2018 10:10 a.m.
  • Life

Boulevard celebrates the Okanagan sweet life at 50th Parallel Estate Winery with a nod to classic black and white, Fellini-style. This season is a dream sequence of sparkling dresses and sharp suits.

Photographer Darren Hull set out to record the fashion shoot, not just in still images, but in a behind the scenes video of the day.

Join Darren and Boulevard’s Associate Editor Lia Crowe as they create another stunning fashion photography collection in the Okanagan Valley.

To see more of Darren Hull’s photography visit his website.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Just Posted

Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund depot now open

In December 2017, 1,142 Christmas Hampers were assembled and then delivered to… Continue reading

Long-awaited Campbell River mountain bike park close to beginning ‘Phase 1’

‘There seems to be a disconnect between where it’s at and where people think it’s at’

Campbell River’s ‘school of hack’ gives kids inside computing edge

Teachers take ‘hacking’ back to its roots with school program

UPDATED: Man survived for ‘days’ trapped in smashed truck north of Campbell River

Duncan Moffat, 23, found by hunter beside Hwy. 19 near Sayward

Gas prices on Vancouver Island to drop six cents

But a ‘volatile’ market could lead to increases in the coming weeks

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Oyster River Fire Rescue qualifies for improved water supply service

Oyster River Fire Rescue has successfully qualified for Superior Tanker Shuttle Service.… Continue reading

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Around the BCHL: Junior A cities to host World Junior tuneup games

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and around the junior A world.

International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates

Brett Corbett, who has cerebral palsy, is seen in a video being stepped while lying in water

CFL will use extra on-field official to watch for illegal blows to quarterback

If the extra official sees an illegal blow that has not already been flagged, they will advise the head referee, who can then assess a penalty for roughing the passer

Most Read