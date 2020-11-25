Kyle Lawrence, a partner at Spacious Storage and Malibu Marine. (Lia Crowe)

Kyle Lawrence, a partner at Spacious Storage and Malibu Marine. (Lia Crowe)

Kyle Lawrence talks style and inspiration

A partner at Spacious Storage and Malibu Marine

  • Nov. 25, 2020 7:00 a.m.
  • Life

By Lia Crowe

A willingness to take risks, work hard and have fun along the way.” The three pillars on which Kyle Lawrence has built his career have led to his success, as well as happiness, and what I immediately perceive as an upbeat, charismatic, glass-half-full kind of personality.

I meet Kyle at Spacious Storage in downtown Kelowna and it’s evident right away that the “having fun along the way” part is true to life: our photo shoot takes us up ladders and onto the rooftop as we explore all the cool spots in the Spacious Storage and Malibu Marine buildings.

Originally from Vancouver, Kyle left the big city last year when an opportunity came along to partner in a self-storage facility and boat business in downtown Kelowna.

“This was not only a great opportunity, but it also allowed me to be closer to family while realizing the benefits of the Okanagan lifestyle. I know I live in a special place when I can wakesurf at 6 am before heading off to work.”

So it’s no surprise that when asked what he’s passionate about outside of work, he says that being active outdoors is important to him.

“I have been skiing my entire life and love the freedom of charging down the mountain.” Kyle is also passionate about music, enjoying a wide range of genres, from reggae to rock and everything in between, as well as audio books that cover business, biographies and personal development. And because that’s not quite enough, he’s also into working out, Thai boxing and meditation!

When it comes to style, and with “big-city corporate” behind him, Kyle is loving that he can lean into the casual side of work wear, with Adidas sneakers replacing dress shoes and denim replacing the suit jacket. He jokes that he feels that he’s finally made it because he wore shorts to work for the first time ever last summer!

Asked for the best life lesson he’s recently learned, he says, “Being grateful for the people in my life, living in the moment and learning how to expand my comfort zones.”

Clothes/Grooming

Favourite denim, brand and cut: DUER performance denim, slim fit.

Current go-to clothing item: Rip Curl fleece.

Favourite pair of shoes: Adidas Busenitz Pro Shoes.

Best new purchase: Axis boat.

Favourite day-bag: Black Diamond ski backpack.

Sunglasses: Ray-Ban.

Scent: Million by Paco Rabanne.

Necessary indulgence: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard.

Favourite skincare product: Tamanu oil.

Favourite hair product: Layrite Pomade.

Style Inspirations & Life

Last great read: Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins.

Book currently reading: Little Black Stretchy Pants by Chip Wilson.

Favourite book of all time: Awareness by Anthony de Mello.

Favourite artist: My mother, Sharon Lawrence.

Piece of art: Bamboo Study, by Sharon Lawrence.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: DUER performance denim.

Favourite musician: Stick Figure.

Era of time that inspires your style: 90s surf/skate culture.

Favourite local restaurant: Naked Café.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Anything but a Caesar!

Favourite current song: Just Livin’ by Sensi Trails.

Album on current rotation: KBong and Island Reggae Radio on Spotify.

Favourite city to visit: Maui.

Favourite hotel: The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka’anapali.

Favourite App: Spotify and Audible.

Favourite place in the whole world: Hawaii.

Okanagan

