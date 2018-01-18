Kitty Coleman the hotspot for winter springs

Kitty Coleman has been the salmon hotspot for winter springs here in the month of January.

Average size range has been 8-10 pounds and anglers have been limiting out.

To the south, keeper size springs are between 4-8 pounds with the bigger fish coming in at 14. Fishing depths have been around 100 to 140 feet of water. The majority of anglers are trolling white hootchies behind a red/gold flasher.

Those who prefer lures are going with a Coho Killer or Army Truck. Around Campbell River fishing depths are deeper – 150 to 200 feet of water. Some of the locals are using lighter leaders for better lure action and with seals taking a hooked salmon, breaking off is easier. When that happens replacing flashers is a pain in the pocket book.

The Royal Lepage Advance Realty Salmon Derby will be held June 9 and this well-attended event is expected to draw more people this year. Those who have said that there is no salmon at that time of year only have to look at the catch numbers in the past two years. This derby will be a one-day fishing event in area 13.

The Stamp and Cowichan Rivers are fishable with water levels close to ideal for those chasing steelhead and catch-and-release trout. The Salmon River is driftable at the moment and those fishing steelhead will be out in the Oyster and Quinsam rivers. A good pair of waders is a must and using a belt will help you if you slip into the water.

Trout fishing has been slow in many lakes as getting there is one thing and if iced over, can be dangerous to walk on.

To the south, Maple can be iced over as well as Wolf but weather has been mild so don’t take a chance and venture out on the ice.

Twenty minutes north of Campbell River the rest area is open with a toilet and the lake is open to anglers and most of the measurable snow on the shoreline is gone.

At Roberts Lake the restaurant reopens Feb. 1.

This Sunday our group will meet at the Kelsey Bay Wharf between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Then prize giveaways will be at the Salmon River Inn lobby.

It’s free to attend.