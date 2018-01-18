Taylor Rose, Gold River angler.

Kitty Coleman the hotspot for winter springs

  • Jan. 18, 2018 1:30 p.m.
  • Life

Kitty Coleman has been the salmon hotspot for winter springs here in the month of January.

Average size range has been 8-10 pounds and anglers have been limiting out.

To the south, keeper size springs are between 4-8 pounds with the bigger fish coming in at 14. Fishing depths have been around 100 to 140 feet of water. The majority of anglers are trolling white hootchies behind a red/gold flasher.

Those who prefer lures are going with a Coho Killer or Army Truck. Around Campbell River fishing depths are deeper – 150 to 200 feet of water. Some of the locals are using lighter leaders for better lure action and with seals taking a hooked salmon, breaking off is easier. When that happens replacing flashers is a pain in the pocket book.

The Royal Lepage Advance Realty Salmon Derby will be held June 9 and this well-attended event is expected to draw more people this year. Those who have said that there is no salmon at that time of year only have to look at the catch numbers in the past two years. This derby will be a one-day fishing event in area 13.

The Stamp and Cowichan Rivers are fishable with water levels close to ideal for those chasing steelhead and catch-and-release trout. The Salmon River is driftable at the moment and those fishing steelhead will be out in the Oyster and Quinsam rivers. A good pair of waders is a must and using a belt will help you if you slip into the water.

Trout fishing has been slow in many lakes as getting there is one thing and if iced over, can be dangerous to walk on.

To the south, Maple can be iced over as well as Wolf but weather has been mild so don’t take a chance and venture out on the ice.

Twenty minutes north of Campbell River the rest area is open with a toilet and the lake is open to anglers and most of the measurable snow on the shoreline is gone.

At Roberts Lake the restaurant reopens Feb. 1.

This Sunday our group will meet at the Kelsey Bay Wharf between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Then prize giveaways will be at the Salmon River Inn lobby.

It’s free to attend.

Previous story
Meet your new best friend with the John Howard KidStart mentorship program

Just Posted

Campbell River Fire Department douses truck fire on Inland Island Highway

A driver pulled over when the engine in his truck started smoking… Continue reading

High-speed internet connectivity for coastal communities one step closer to reality

Sub-sea fibre-optic cable will circle Vancouver Island and connect the North Coast to Vancouver

The Campbell River Festival of Films announces winter season line up

The Campbell River Festival of Films (CRFF) has unveiled its 2018 Winter… Continue reading

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

‘Heavy-handed’ Campbell River bylaw amendment to get ‘tweaks’ before being passed

City looks to control invasives and noxious weeds by holding property owners accountable

WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Folks made their way to Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Thursday, Jan.… Continue reading

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty during a brief hearing last year to one count

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

UPDATE: Hold-and-secure lifted after Nanaimo RCMP locate student who threatened self-harm

Eight schools were under hold-and-secure orders after possible threat Thursday, Jan. 18

Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Comox cannabis lab takes step forward towards reality

A former Comox Valley resident and current adjunct botany professor at UBC… Continue reading

Most Read