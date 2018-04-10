Staff members from Strathcona Park Lodge took advantage of Sunday afternoon’s sunshine and padded the Campbell River in kayaks and canoes. The lodge, located 45 km west of Campbell River on Upper Campbell Lake, provides outdoors education and training to all ages. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Kayakers on the Campbell River

ALISTAIR TAYLOR

Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Women at work: Madeleine Fulton loves the technical aspect of her work at BC Hydro

Just Posted

Kayakers on the Campbell River

ALISTAIR TAYLOR Campbell River Mirror… Continue reading

Big Rock Boat Ramp work will happen in two phases, beginning this summer

Phase 1 is the in-water work and should not affect highway traffic, the city says

Campbell River Storm to host 2019 Cyclone Taylor Cup

Now the goal is to host the tournament as the defending champions by winning in Richmond

Misty track creates intriguing effect at Campbell River motocross race

Round 1 of the Vancouver Island Motorcross series was held in Campbell… Continue reading

UPDATE: Fire contained to one room in home south of Campbell River

Oyster River and Campbell River firefighters responded to reports of a structure… Continue reading

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

VIDEO: Canadian Star Wars fan builds rideable starfighter

A Nova Scotia ‘Star Wars’ fan builds rideable, two-metre-tall TIE starfighter from scrap

Trucking company suspended after Humboldt bus crash

Alberta has suspended Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. as standard procedure following the tragedy

Boston Garden chair nets $5,800 for Humboldt Broncos fund

Like many Canadians, West Shore resident Rod Hurst just wanted to help in some way

Cougar spotted at B.C. hospital

The cougar was sitting next to a glass window on an outdoor garden box

Renters, landlords to be quizzed on B.C. problems

Premier John Horgan now has dozens of policy reviews underway

‘Heroes to many:’ Support offered to Humboldt students after bus crash kills 15

Classes resumed Tuesday but Garinger says the focus will be on the well-being of students and staff

B.C. girl wins contest and names one of 13 fluffy RCMP puppies

Kaitlyn Szulc of Langley, B.C. was chosen as one of the winners of the 2018 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

Dates announced, but Canada not performing at 2018 Celebration of Light

South Africa, Sweden and South Korea will perform in Vancouver fireworks show

Most Read

  • Kayakers on the Campbell River

    ALISTAIR TAYLOR Campbell River Mirror