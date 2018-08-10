Hot weather has Campbell River conservation society waving for help

  Aug. 10, 2018 3:30 p.m.
Greenways Land Trust is seeking volunteers to help with watering their native species plantings all around Campbell River now that the hot summer weather is here.

In the past three years, Greenways volunteers have planted over 3,000 native trees and shrubs in order to restore and enhance some of Campbell River’s most important environmentally-sensitive areas. Watering volunteers work on a flexible schedule. They typically head out once a week during dry weather to a specific site where the native plants are watered using either garden hoses or buckets that are supplied by the local conservation organization.

“Campbell River is located on a network of streams, creeks and spits that form an ecosystem providing vital habitat for salmon fry, beavers, waterfowl and many other critters,” says Lynnette Hornung, Greenways’ Community Engagement Coordinator. “Native trees and shrubs provide abundant food and shelter for wildlife, and their established root systems prevent soil erosion. Our volunteers are a fantastic group and it is wonderful to have such a supportive community in Campbell River that is restoring and enhancing our local environment.”

Greenways Executive Director, Cynthia Bendickson adds, “the tree canopy cover within the city has been steadily decreasing over the past several years according to the City’s Urban Forest Management Plan, and we need to act now to plant more trees to obtain the recommended 40 per cent canopy cover recommended in the plan. In addition to their benefits to wildlife, trees provide multiple benefits in urban areas including carbon storage, temperature regulation, attenuation of storm water runoff, and pollution reduction.”

To become a volunteer tree-waterer and make a significant contribution to restoring our vital ecosystems, contact Lynnette at Greenways: lynnette@greenwaystrust.ca, 250-287-3875.

