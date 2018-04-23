West Coast Amusements brought its carnival rides to Campbell River for its annual visit. Sunny skies on Sunday brought out a good crowd of people ready to have fun on the hair-raising rides. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Fun at the carnival in Campbell River

West Coast Amusements made its annual visit to Campbell River April 20-23 with its traditional midway rides, candy floss and a whole lot of fun.

 

The Hurricane is an exhilarating ride at the West Coast Amusements’ carnival which made an appearance in Campbell River last weekend. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Slingshot was the most hair-raising ride at West Coast Amusements’ midway carnival in Campbell River last weekend. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Campbell River Museum’s Diamond Lecture Series continues with talk by Jeanette Taylor

Just Posted

Gypsy moth information session comes to Campbell River

Experts from Natural Resources Canada, Canada Forest Services, the Canadian Food Inspection… Continue reading

Lack of security: why Vancouver Island food production is on the decline

Big Read: agriculture a big, expensive commitment as advocates push to make us more food secure

Change to one-hour parking on Pier Street has many up in arms

Council receives a petition signed by over 200 people wanting them to go back to 2-hour parking

More study requested into impact of Linda’s Place on Dogwood traffic

Cornfield, Samson: Using an alley as the only entrance/exit to an apartment complex is a bad idea

Round and round we go in the discussion surrounding Campbell River’s first roundabout

Majority of council says it’s heard enough about options and it’s time to move forward

Fun at the carnival in Campbell River

West Coast Amusements made its annual visit to Campbell River April 20-23… Continue reading

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

Turbulent times for outgoing B.C. Lieutenant Governor

Judith Guichon ends term today, returns to Nicola Valley ranch

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to stay alive tonight as they face elimination against Boston on home ice

Electric vehicles more affordable than you think: BC Hydro

Myths blocking road to electric vehicle adoption

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Social media was alive Sunday night with pictures from Coquihalla commuters.

Royal baby: It’s a boy for Kate and William

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Trump says North Korea agreed to denuclearize. It hasn’t.

Trump is claiming that North Korea has agreed to “denuclearization” before his potential meeting with Kim, but that’s not the case.

Most Read

  • Fun at the carnival in Campbell River

    West Coast Amusements made its annual visit to Campbell River April 20-23…