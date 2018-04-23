Fun at the carnival in Campbell River

West Coast Amusements brought its carnival rides to Campbell River for its annual visit. Sunny skies on Sunday brought out a good crowd of people ready to have fun on the hair-raising rides. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

West Coast Amusements made its annual visit to Campbell River April 20-23 with its traditional midway rides, candy floss and a whole lot of fun.

The Hurricane is an exhilarating ride at the West Coast Amusements’ carnival which made an appearance in Campbell River last weekend. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror