Fishing in Campbell River is heating up…in more ways than one

Both the weather and the fishing conditions have been heating up around Campbell River and there is no sign of things letting up.

This weekend up will see more sun and temperatures reaching 28 degrees, according to those who predict such things, and those fishing are saying there are lots of fish out there.

During the heat, guides who know the area may beat the heat and get out early and fish the tides limit out and get back in.

Area 13 has seen good catch reports since early June and so far this summer it could be the best fishing in years to experience salmon fishing around Campbell River. During certain times of the day, and especially on the weekend, as many as 30 boats are fishing around the Hump, Green and Red Can. Shelter Point and even Willow Point has seen boats trolling close to shore. Further south, good fishing is happening around Pacific Playgrounds and Bates Beach.

Local fishing guides who take charter trips out are being creative and to fish the full day its quite possible to limit out early morning then get creative and spend time getting crab and prawn traps out and combine a site seeing tour during the day. I am a fan of hot weather fishing in the Campbell River and soon the pinks will be arriving.

I wear a good pair of wading boots and get out there throwing out flies. I simply use a good pair of shorts and wade out in the river and fish.

A few years ago I remember seeing a number of ladies out fly fishing in bikinis and traffic was slowing down on the bridge wondering what was going on.

The first pinks were arriving July 23 and this year, while some pinks have moved into the area, it’s still early. Summer fishing for pinks will be catching on for people of all fishing skills and these salmon weighing three to four pounds provide great fun for those who fish the local rivers.

This week I made a visit to Qualicum Beach and Lino Vella-Gregory showed me his view overlooking the ocean.

He had mentioned that along the beach the cutthroat trout were chasing salmon fry close to his beach. I mailed him a number of fly patterns that should work and I’m curious to know how he will make out.

I will test out the dock at Kelsey Bay in Sayward and report on the fishing for next week I am getting reports that some pinks have been caught and are on the way soon to Campbell River.

The fly casting session I announced last week is set for Sunday July 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is free to attend at the Salmon River Inn and I’m looking forward those who want to get hands on approach to learning fly casting and how to set up a sinking or floating line and give a try.

Reach me by email at dddon27@yahoo.com to let me know you’re coming.