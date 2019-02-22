Fashion Fridays: Must have wardrobe basics

This Fashion Friday Kim XO is following up on a viewer request to talk ‘must have wardrobe basics’. This topic is one that fashion followers are always interested in.
Kim has covered must have wardrobe basics in the past but it’s time to brush up on some new fashion trends for this season and explore more behind the closet door.
Starting with the most basic apparel, be sure to have both a white and black tank top.
Something as simple as a tank top can kick off your wardrobe in so many ways. If you’re missing this starter item in your wardrobe watch the video below to find out what how to find the best tank top for you.
Also included in this week’s video is some not so basic pieces for your wardrobe.
Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.
From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.
She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.
Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.
How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.
Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.
“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”
