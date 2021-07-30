Crown & Thieves winery fashion. Darren Hull photography

Fantasy Fashion at Crown & Thieves winery

Okanagan summer heats up with style

  • Jul. 30, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Photography by Darren Hull, Styling by Sarah D’Arcey and Lia Crowe

Boulevard meets fantasy as the fashion team steps into the unique and magical world of West Kelowna’s Crown & Thieves winery. This fashion season, the blue and peachy pink tones of the Italian coastline are tempered with summer whites, and painted with opulent detailing. Step into the fanciful this summer with ultra-feminine silhouettes that beg for the sun and a cold glass of vino bianco.

Dress: Fantasy Butterfly Fluffy Dress

Hat: J. Crew

Provided by DCNOY

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Dress: JACQUEMUS

Scarf: Kate Spade

Hat: Brixton

Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Top: Alexander Wang

Shorts: KHAITE

Necklaces:

Monica Vinader

Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Top: Dolce & Gabbana

Skirt: Meryll Rogge

Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Jacket: ALC

Jeans: rag & bone

Top: Nili Lotan

Choker: JENNYBIRD

Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Sweater: Chloe

Skirt: Dolce & Gabbana

Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

.

.

.

.

Makeup and hair: Jenny McKinney.

Model: Aiyana, represented by Deja Vu Model Management.

Styling and production assistant Cassidy Hale.

Photographed on location by Darren Hull and styled by Sarah D’Arcey and Lia Crowe at Crown & Thieves winery. A huge thank you to the staff for graciously hosting our team for the day.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

BC WineFashion

Previous story
Artist Samuel Roy-Bois on story and the built environment

Just Posted

Protesters walked from MP Rachel Blaney’s office to the CIBC bank in downtown Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Protestors call on MP to sign climate action pledge

Campbell River Fire Department firefighters respond to a fire at the Freshwater Marina on July 28. Photo courtesy Thomas Doherty.
Fire department prevents spread of fire on vessel at Freshwater Marina

Kandi Kehler found a new rental for her family, but not without difficulty. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Home again: a happy ending for Campbell River family

Spaying or neutering a cat can be cost prohibited for some — a problem Campbell River PAWS is looking to help with. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River PAWS helping limited-income individuals and families spay or neuter their cats