Elevated Style

Colourful ski fashion on the slopes of Big White Resort

  • Jan. 21, 2020 3:15 p.m.
  • Life

– Styling by Jenny McKinney Photography by Darren Hull

WATCH: Fashion shoot video by Darren Hull

Sleek activewear in colours that pop, ski chic fashion should move you easily between mountainside and après-ski at a cosy chalet. Boulevard hits the slopes at Big White Ski Resort from the comfort of the beautiful Crescendo ski chalet to present the hottest looks for the coolest weather.

Montreal red coat by Rudsak ($695) from Grace Clothing; black leggings ($30) from Winners.

Orange puffer by Rossignol ($350), black and white houndstooth turtleneck ($35), black faux fur fingerless gloves ($25) and white leggings ($30) by Layer 8, all from Winner’s.

Blue puffer by Guess ($80), yellow sweater by Rachel Zoe ($35), yellow taxi mitts by Kate Spade ($20), yellow toque ($20), black ski pants by North Face ($200) from Play Kelowna.

Purple base-layer top ($70) and leggings ($70) by Under Armour and purple vest with metallic silver lining by New Balance ($165) from Play Kelowna; fluffy earmuffs by Christian Soriano ($15) from Winners.

Coffee & Love sweatshirt by Good hYOUman ($110) and coffee mug by Hydro Flask ($36) from Play Kelowna; black mock-turtleneck bodysuit by Better Be ($35) from Grace Clothing; cream toque ($13) from Winners.

Pink and camel faux-fur bomber by Shaci ($70) and white leggings by Layer 8 ($30) from Winners; mukluks by Manitobah, stylist’s own.

Makeup and hair: Jenny McKinney

Model: Cassidy Hale, represented by Deja Vu Model Management

Photographed on location at Crescendo at Big White Ski Resort — a huge thanks to the owner and manager for hosting our team for the day.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Amanda Shatzko’s Mixed Mediums

Just Posted

Campbell River Museum hits the 15 year mark for its Used Book Sale

Book donations are now being accepted and can be brought to the Museum’s back door off of 4th Ave

Have your say on the regional composting facility in Campbell River

CSWM launches online survey, will host two public engagements at Maritime Heritage Centre

What Campbell River got up to on your ‘Snow Day’ last week

We asked people to send us photos of what they were doing last Thursday after the big dump of snow

Model railroaders bring life-long passion for their hobby to annual Campbell River show

Annual train show coming to Museum of Campbell River on Jan. 25-26

Campbell River’s Teal Harle to compete at X Games this week

Freestyle skier set to take part in slopestyle and big air competitions

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

Police investigate homicide after man found dead in vehicle in Langford

West Shore RCMP, VIIMCU investigating

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Flight 752 was shot down by Iran shortly after take off

Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain

The former employee filed a grievance with the West Kelowna winery but was unsuccesful

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

WATCH: Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Police suspect foul play in Cowichan Tribes death

Police are looking at foul play in relation to a death on… Continue reading

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

Most Read