Discover Wilden in Kelowna

Interview with Karin Eger-Blenk of the Wilden Development

  • Aug. 13, 2020 8:30 a.m.
  • Life

Hot new interview with Wilden development in Kelowna.

Mario Gedicke sits down with Karin Eger-Blenk who shared her vision and the future of this beautiful development.

Life

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

U-pick berry fundraiser this Friday for Olympic hopeful Mackenzie Padington

Woody’s Wallow Farm to donate $2/lb to high performance swimmer

Too much put on shoulders of RCMP suggests MLA

Reformed Police Act could look at spreading responsibility to other responders

Old-growth forest defenders in Campbell River call for B.C. forest minister’s resignation

Protestors outside North Island MLA’s office ask government to stop old-growth logging

Campbell River storm sign new defenceman

Coaches have had eye on player for years

Input wanted on Cortes Island fire protection plan

Survey open until Sept. 30

B.C. records new COVID-19 death, 85 more cases; Horgan calls on celebrity help

This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

B.C. man who nearly died from COVID-19 reflects on one-month battle

Robert Billyard was in an induced coma to ensure his body would not fight the ventilator to breath

Cowichan’s Dillabaugh checks in from the NHL bubble in Toronto

Flyers’ Duncan-born goalie coach weighs in on hockey restart

Roots and Blues online festival kicks off Friday on Black Press Media websites

The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Aug. 14

Wedding party bear sprayed at Okanagan campsite irks locals

Latest criminal activity at the Meadows leaves locals frustrated

Paramedics fired for allowing patient to crawl for treatment on Downtown Eastside: court documents

The man spent three days in intensive care and three months recovering in hospital from sepsis

Feds seeking private consultant to design firearm buyback program

The ban covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons

Face masks for teachers can impact learning on young children, experts say

Face coverings, mandatory in most indoor public places across the province, can help limit the spread of COVID-19

Most Read