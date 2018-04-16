Students in the NIC welding program are only some of many who are supported through the NIC Foundation scholarships. The deadline to apply for these awards is April 25 this year.

Deadline approches for NIC scholarship applications

Record number of awards available for Campbell River students interested in attending NIC next year

Campbell River students interested in attending North Island College (NIC) next year have one week left to apply for a record number of scholarships and bursaries that could help ease the financial burden significantly.

The school has more than 415 awards available this year, valued at up to $5,000 each. The total – coming in at more than $375,000 is up significantly from last year’s $290,000 award total, but the online award application process closes April 25, so anyone interested in aquiring a piece of it should apply sooner rather than later, because the online award application process closes April 25, 2018.

“This is the second year in a row we have more funds available to students than ever before,” says Randall Heidt, NIC vice president of strategic initiatives. “We can’t thank our amazing donors enough for providing these life-changing awards.”

The awards are available to students coming directly from high school, students retraining for a new career as well as those who are in the middle of programs or graduating. With one online application, students become eligible for hundreds of awards based on their academic performance, financial need, career interests or community involvement.

Lisa Moyes, NIC Foundation board chair and donor, knows the difference the awards can make to students and communities.

“When we support our students’ dreams, we give them a chance to build a solid future for themselves and their families,” Moyes says. “In turn, they become our nurses, accountants, teachers, electricians, artists and business owners, supporting the strength and growth of our communities.”

Since 1991, the NIC Foundation has provided almost $3 million to more than 4,000 students throughout the region. For many students, attending college would not have been possible were it not for this generosity.

This year’s awards include four new $1,000 Galaxy Motors bursaries for students entering the Automotive Technician program at the Campbell River campus. In addition, two $1,250 BC Salmon Farmers awards with preference to tourism, hospitality and culinary art students and many other awards to benefit students in almost every program area.

Students can visit foundation.nic.bc.ca/students for an awards list and online application form.

To learn how you can assist NIC students or for more information, contact the NIC Foundation at 250-334-5040 or 250-334-5249.

