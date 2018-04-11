Cruise the coast with the historic Columbia III and the Museum at Campbell River

The Museum at Campbell River kicks off its summer program of coastal boat cruises with a four-day tour of the Discovery Islands, Bute Inlet and Desolation Sound, May 21-25.

Accommodation and meals are provided by Mothership Adventures aboard their restored heritage vessel Columbia III, which once served these same waters as a medical mission ship.

“There’s something new and breathtaking to see at every turn on this cruise,” says historian/guide Jeanette Taylor. “The rivers and mountains of Bute Inlet are always a highlight, with some of highest peaks in the province.”

The bird sanctuary on Mitlenatch Island usually tops the list too, says Taylor, along with the jewel-like islands of Desolation Sound Marine Park.

The cruise takes a wandering path through the islands, with three or four daily shore excursions to explore river estuaries, private estates, abandoned homesteads and long forgotten aboriginal village sites. Taylor shares stories of the people who have braved life in these isolated places throughout the trip.

“These islands were home to a marvelous bunch of eccentrics, heroes, vagabonds and rogues,” says Taylor. “It makes for great storytelling.”

Trips aboard the Columbia III accommodate 10 guests, travelling at a leisurely, informal pace to soak in the sights. “Most of these places are only accessible by boat, and a few heritage sites are opened exclusively for us,” says Taylor.

The Mothership Adventures crew, a family-run business, is famous for their gourmet fare. They also share their passion for the birds, plants and marine life of this coast, which has been home to the Campbell/Kornelsen family for four decades.

Meals and accommodation are included at $1,795 per person. The tour starts and ends in Campbell River. For further information check the websites www.mothershipadventures.com or www.crmuseum.ca, or call 1-888-833-8887.

Kayakers on the Campbell River

