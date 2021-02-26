Cooking with fresh, seasonal, local food

– Words by Susan Lundy Photography by Don Denton
A Q&A with Executive Chef Ken Nakano, Inn at Laurel Point
Funding was set to run out at end of March, but organizers say they can go another six months
Tyson Popove places second in virtual slopestyle event
Public safety advisory in place for the river from John Hart Dam to Elk Falls during the migration flows
Mounties say Michael Gregory’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’
Downtown Safety Select Committee floats idea of removing glass roof from public facility
The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
B.C. education minister announced expansion of mask-wearing rules in middle, high school but not elementary students
The country joins more than a dozen others in giving the shot the green light
Team to consist of SD68 and Island Health staff, according to B.C. Ministry of Education
More than 82% feel virtual health options reduce wait times, 64% think they lead to better health
Teachers still adjusting to mask and cleaning rules, pressures from outside and within
Ella Donovan’s tumour began a tumultuous time, but community support eased the burden
At $12.6 million, budget requisition represents drop of $4.4 million for current year
The River City Cycling Club hit up the municipal by-election candidates for their thoughts
Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen pulled into raging river driving through nearby flooding
Victim, struck with coffee cup and then stabbed, suffers minor injuries; suspect arrested
$1-million project is part of the B.C. Rural Economic Recovery program