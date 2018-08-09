City launches youth public art contest on Instagram – open until August 18

The city has launched a contest for youth to highlight locations for public art and creative activities in Campbell River using Instagram.

“We’re inviting social media followers to share their ideas about art in public spaces in Campbell River, and participants are sharing fantastic images and ideas to get us all thinking about opportunity for art in public spaces, now and in the future,” explains Michele Sirett, the City’s recreation and culture supervisor. “We’re also welcoming posts from people outside the contest age group – and remember, you can share ideas and images of Campbell River, or from anywhere in the world.”

To participate in the contest, residents and social media followers aged 16 to 30:

· follow the city’s Instagram page @cityofcampbellriver

· post a photo of themselves in front of a piece of public art or in front of a space in Campbell River where they would like to see public art

· tag the post with #CRAwesomeArt on Instagram

· include in the caption what they love about art in public spaces and/or where they would like to see more of it in Campbell River

· tag two friends who are passionate about art and culture in Campbell River

Two winners will win one of two $100 Tidemark Theatre gift cards. Winners will be determined by the highest number of likes for their posts. For full contest rules and how you can win, visit: www.campbellriver.ca/artinpublicspaces and follow @cityofcampbellriver on Instagram.

The Campbell River Live Streets event on July 18 kicked off the start of the City’s Art in Public Spaces master planning project, and residents will be invited to share their ideas about art in public spaces at all CR Live Streets events. Find out more at campbellriver.ca/crlivestreets.

