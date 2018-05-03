Ron Mailloux, a custodian at Carihi has always felt a sense of home in the building, having graduated and worked inside it for almost 20 years. Photo by Braden Majic.

Carihi custodian nears 30-year milestone with the school district

  • May. 3, 2018 3:30 p.m.
  • Life

Braden Majic

Carihi Mirror

Students and staff see him in the halls and on the grounds every day but many of them likely do not know too much about Ron Mailloux.

The custodian and storyteller extraordinaire enjoys his job, which is largely because of the building he works in and the history inside of it.

“It’s also like going back home because this is where I went to school,” he said calling Carihi the best building in town.

He has worked at Carihi during three different periods over his time with the school district, most recently from May 2013 to present time.

He will celebrate 30 years of working with the district this upcoming January.

Mailloux was born in Mission, B.C., he and his family of eight siblings had visited Campbell River a few times. They fell in love with the town because of its location and serenity, so they decided to move in 1976.

“We got out of that part of Fraser Valley before it really got crazy traffic-wise,” he said.

In his own family now, he has a 22-year-old daughter who lives in Comox. She is autistic and is the light in his life.

“When I went to school there was no integration for anybody that had a special need,” he said. “Now that’s changed for the better.”

Today, he is happy to witness the act of integrating children with special needs, especially at Carihi with the Skills For Life program.

“They are so engaged in everything they do… generally it’s a great place for everybody,” he said.

Mailloux is a Carihi alumnus having graduated in the ’70s, back when the building was much different and served a large, alternating student body.

This was when students had to take shifts depending on their grade at Carihi because of Campbell River Junior Secondary’s (the building before Phoenix) destructive fire.

“You had to share a locker. It was a lot different then,” he said while pointing around the school at wings and classrooms that did not used to be there.

“It’s been seismically upgraded and painted a few times, but it’s just a different time,” Mailloux said.

Although the building of Carihi hasn’t changed all that drastically, he has observed a change in the student body.

“Kids today are a lot more tolerant, a lot more accepting for the most part,” he said. “When I went to school here sometimes if you didn’t wear what was in style, or you wore a hat you’d get it knocked off.”

How else has time changed? Well years ago, it would be embarrassing to be dropped off at school by parents.

“Nobody’s parents dropped them off,” Mailloux said, recalling that he walked until his brother could drive.

There are also areas like the woodwork and automotive shops that have improved, as well as the implementation of new, more modern equipment throughout the building.

“Everything’s gotten better as time has gone by, technology-wise,” he said.

In Mailloux’s job, he has seen many things by walking the hallways, but one thing that has stood out to him the most: hairstyles.

“In all the years I’ve worked with the school district, hairstyles have come and gone.” He has seen them long, short, jagged, gelled, as mullets, coloured, or whatever anyone wants it to look like.

Nowadays, he noticed that many people can dress how they want and express themselves without worrying about fitting in with trends or expectations like in his time.

Mailloux also remembers having four one-hour classes per day from 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

“I had excellent attendance… you couldn’t skip out, because if you missed something, you’re behind the eight ball quite a bit,” he said.

Now, what do most people not know about Mr. Mailloux? Well besides him living day by day and enjoying all the natural wonders Campbell River has to offer…

“Most people don’t know I have a twin brother,” he said. “I am (older) by an hour and 20 minutes.”

Previous story
Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society needs help with a very special “Baby Shower”
Next story
Campbell River student shares Ottawa experience with like-minded, passionate youth

Just Posted

Campbell River student shares Ottawa experience with like-minded, passionate youth

By Lokman Wong My name is Lokman Wong. I moved to Campbell… Continue reading

Annual Campbell River Fire Hall Open House a blend of fire safety and fun

This year, department will light up two model living rooms to show benefits of installing sprinklers

VIDEO: Volunteers install viewing platform at Campbell River’s Tyee Spit

Most of work done off site in recent months to reduce eco-footprint

Stage 1 watering restrictions in place as of May 1

As we head into the summer months, the City of Campbell River… Continue reading

Student divers to collect sea critters for Campbell River’s Discovery Passage Aquarium

Slurp guns, sea lettuce and grunt sculpins – if it’s not some… Continue reading

VIDEO: Volunteers install viewing platform at Campbell River’s Tyee Spit

Most of work done off site in recent months to reduce eco-footprint

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Before his death, B.C.’s Keven Drews learned real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the inevitable end, something inside Keven Drews didn’t let him stop living

U.S. states, industry join call for end to Trump’s newsprint tariff

American newspapers depend on Canadian paper, B.C. a large supplier

‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Blog focuses on helping student-athletes deal with stress, anxiety

Tickets available for BC Seafood Festival in the Comox Valley

#BCSeafoodFest features more than 40 local, national and international chefs

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

VIDEO: Feds urge public to stop harassing seal moulting on B.C. beach

Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges

Most Read