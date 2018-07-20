The recently-completed Spruce Street waterfront viewpoint is just one of many beautification projects happening in Campbellton, and the CNA wants to hear your ideas for future ones. Photo by Morgan Ostler

Campbellton Neighbourhood Association wants your ideas on beautifying the neighbourhood

CNA hosting an open house next Tuesday at the Campbellton Community Garden

Want to help revitalize and beautify Campbellton?

Well, the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association (CNA) wants to hear your ideas on how to do that.

The Campbellton Neighbourhood Association, in partnership with the City of Campbell River and Vancouver Island University is developing a five-year strategy to revitalize the neighbourhood and are hosting an open house next Tuesday, July 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Campbellton Community Garden (1741 15th Ave.) to gather feedback.

The strategy will include small initiatives for Campbellton that could be considered for funding through the City’s beautification grant program, according to CNA chair Brian Shaw.

The beautification grant program provides up to $10,000 annually as matching funding for the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association.

Examples of past projects in Campbellton funded through this program include the installation of art banners and the flower box program.

The CNA has also been working on several larger projects to revitalize Campbellton such as the Spruce Street Pocket Park, the development of the Campbellton Community Garden, improvements to lighting throughout Campbellton, and the development of a Beaver Floatplane Entrance Feature for Campbellton.

The association also wants to hear from the community to help prioritize the next top three larger project priorities for the area. These could include promoting continued access to the riverfront, art projects, landscaping improvements, and more.

The visioning process is what has given the CNA direction for all of its efforts to date. Public participation is essential for people to have their say and hear from others in the area. The CNA wants to recognize this historically significant industrial neighbourhood.

If you are unable to attend this event, a comment box will be placed at the Community Garden from July 17 to 24 to ensure everyone interested has the opportunity to leave their comments.

Contact Shaw at bshaw@mackieresearch.com for more information.

