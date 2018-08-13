Campbell River’s Discovery Pier two-times lucky for Lynn Kingston

Lynn Kingston hoists up the 32.5 pound spring she caught at the Discovery Pier on Aug. 4. Photo submitted

Lynn Kingston found the sure way to impress her visiting family from Ontario – catch not just one whopper off the Discovery Pier but two!

On Aug. 4, Kingston pulled in a nice 26-pound spring while fishing on Discovery Pier. A fine haul that anybody would be proud off.

But then Kingston went out on Thursday (Aug. 9) and hauled in a 32.5 Tyee! Now there’s a story for the relatives to take back east.

Kingston’s next angling goal is to row for a Tyee off the Tyee Spit and qualify for membership in the Tyee Club of British Columbia.

“If any Tyee member would be gracious enough to take me out I would be over the moon!” she said.

