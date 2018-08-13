Lynn Kingston hoists up the 32.5 pound spring she caught at the Discovery Pier on Aug. 4. Photo submitted

Campbell River’s Discovery Pier two-times lucky for Lynn Kingston

Lynn Kingston found the sure way to impress her visiting family from Ontario – catch not just one whopper off the Discovery Pier but two!

On Aug. 4, Kingston pulled in a nice 26-pound spring while fishing on Discovery Pier. A fine haul that anybody would be proud off.

But then Kingston went out on Thursday (Aug. 9) and hauled in a 32.5 Tyee! Now there’s a story for the relatives to take back east.

Kingston’s next angling goal is to row for a Tyee off the Tyee Spit and qualify for membership in the Tyee Club of British Columbia.

“If any Tyee member would be gracious enough to take me out I would be over the moon!” she said.

Lynn Kingston caught this 26 pound spring off the Discovery Pier on Aug. 9. Photo submitted

