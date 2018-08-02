Campbell River street event chalks it up to a lot of fun and creativity

The Greenways Land Trust team told its story in chalk at Wednesday’s Live Streets Chalk Art Festival on Shopper’s Row. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Although the threat of a thunderstorm loomed over the Live Streets Chalk Art Festival on Shoppers Row Wednesday, all but a few drops held off allowing the creativity to flow in this lively event. Artists of all kinds came out to create chalk art compositions in an effort to win prizes and have fun.

This years free Chalk Art Festival had an open site license allowing for the service of wine and beer but also creating the need for security at the gate checking bags. Food trucks provided the snacks while participants and spectators took in the music, art and the lively spirit of this CR Live Streets Event put on by the Tidemark Theatre, The Campbell River Art Gallery and The City of Campbell River

Prize Categories: Adult, Family, Youth and Child, and Community Group. Community Group winners will donate $500 to the cause of their choice.

The winners this year are:

Group winner – Museum at Campbell River

Professional winner – Jill Rhody

Adult winner – Tanya Campbell

Family winning team – Wells

Youth winner – Nicole Nguyen

Child Winner – Justin Henschell

Artist Zen Baer created this piece of art at Wednesday’s Live Streets Chalk Art Festival. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror