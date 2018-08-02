Campbell River street event chalks it up to a lot of fun and creativity

Although the threat of a thunderstorm loomed over the Live Streets Chalk Art Festival on Shoppers Row Wednesday, all but a few drops held off allowing the creativity to flow in this lively event. Artists of all kinds came out to create chalk art compositions in an effort to win prizes and have fun.
The winners this year are:
Group winner – Museum at Campbell River
Professional winner – Jill Rhody
Adult winner – Tanya Campbell
Family winning team – Wells
Youth winner – Nicole Nguyen
Child Winner – Justin Henschell
Artist Zen Baer created this piece of art at Wednesday’s Live Streets Chalk Art Festival. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
The level of creativity was high at the Live Streets Chalk Art Festival on Shopper’s Row Wednesday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror