The Greenways Land Trust team told its story in chalk at Wednesday’s Live Streets Chalk Art Festival on Shopper’s Row. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River street event chalks it up to a lot of fun and creativity

Although the threat of a thunderstorm loomed over the Live Streets Chalk Art Festival on Shoppers Row Wednesday, all but a few drops held off allowing the creativity to flow in this lively event. Artists of all kinds came out to create chalk art compositions in an effort to win prizes and have fun.

This years free Chalk Art Festival had an open site license allowing for the service of wine and beer but also creating the need for security at the gate checking bags. Food trucks provided the snacks while participants and spectators took in the music, art and the lively spirit of this CR Live Streets Event put on by the Tidemark Theatre, The Campbell River Art Gallery and The City of Campbell River

Prize Categories: Adult, Family, Youth and Child, and Community Group. Community Group winners will donate $500 to the cause of their choice.

RELATED: City of Campbell River announces lineup for third annual CR Live Streets series

The winners this year are:

Group winner – Museum at Campbell River

Professional winner – Jill Rhody

Adult winner – Tanya Campbell

Family winning team – Wells

Youth winner – Nicole Nguyen

Child Winner – Justin Henschell

 

Artist Zen Baer created this piece of art at Wednesday’s Live Streets Chalk Art Festival. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The level of creativity was high at the Live Streets Chalk Art Festival on Shopper’s Row Wednesday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Campbell River residents urged to take responsibility for cleaning up the ocean

Just Posted

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

UPDATE: Driver crossed line to cause accident south of Campbell River

Traffic blocked in both directions in Stories Beach area

Vehicle rolled over onto roof after being t-boned in Campbell River intersection

A car running a red light hit a SUV and flipped it… Continue reading

12-year-old Campbell River boy’s bike stolen

Few things are more typical of a sunny summer day than riding… Continue reading

Smoke from Eurasian wildfires contributes to air advisory

Uptick in particulate matter likely caused by blazes overseas

UPDATE: Driver crossed line to cause accident south of Campbell River

Traffic blocked in both directions in Stories Beach area

Hiroshima survivor living in B.C. recounts bombing, 73 years later

Monday marks the 73 anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing.

Global infernos create firefighter shortage

Wildfire resources are being put to the test around the world as fires burn out of control.

Travel plans ahead for $675,000 Vancouver Island lottery winner

Collen Woods bought her ticket at a gas station in Victoria

B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

Coroner says 80% of the deaths are men, and 71% are between the ages of 30 and 59 years old

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after fatal plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society

Most Read

  • Campbell River street event chalks it up to a lot of fun and creativity

    Although the threat of a thunderstorm loomed over the Live Streets Chalk…