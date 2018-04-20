Campbell River Museum’s Diamond Lecture Series continues with talk by Jeanette Taylor

If anyone knows the history and beauty of the Campbell River area, it’s Jeanette Taylor

And she will be next speaker in the Museum at Campbell River Diamond Anniversary Lecture Series. The lecture series was created as part of the Museum’s 60th Anniversary year.

A local historian and author, Taylor will give a slide show featuring 60 fascinating and beautiful spots that lie within the museum’s collection area, which included all of North Vancouver Island and the adjacent islands and mainland inlets. Each is truly remarkable – not just for what happened there in the past, but for what remains. And, of course, there will be some lively stories about the people of the past – and present.

Among the highlights are: the mountains and river estuaries of Bute Inlet; the wildflowers and birds on Mitlenatch Island; Kingcome Inlet’s vast delta and waterfalls; the bighouse and totem remains on Village Island, in the Broughtons; the pebble beaches of Yuquot, at Nootka Sound; the contemporary totems and carvings at Fort Rupert, on north Vancouver Island; the hidden 1890s grave for two children on Redonda Island; the dilapidated boat houses overhanging Sointula’s beaches; the old mine at Suquash, near Port Hardy; Ripple Rock; and more!

The talk is from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday April 28. The cost is $7 and it is a part of the Museum’s Diamond Lecture Series.

For more information call the Museum at 250-287-3103 or go to www.crmuseum.ca.