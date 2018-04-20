Campbell River Museum’s Diamond Lecture Series continues with talk by Jeanette Taylor

  • Apr. 20, 2018 1:30 p.m.
  • Life

Jeanette Taylor

If anyone knows the history and beauty of the Campbell River area, it’s Jeanette Taylor

And she will be next speaker in the Museum at Campbell River Diamond Anniversary Lecture Series. The lecture series was created as part of the Museum’s 60th Anniversary year.

A local historian and author, Taylor will give a slide show featuring 60 fascinating and beautiful spots that lie within the museum’s collection area, which included all of North Vancouver Island and the adjacent islands and mainland inlets. Each is truly remarkable – not just for what happened there in the past, but for what remains. And, of course, there will be some lively stories about the people of the past – and present.

Among the highlights are: the mountains and river estuaries of Bute Inlet; the wildflowers and birds on Mitlenatch Island; Kingcome Inlet’s vast delta and waterfalls; the bighouse and totem remains on Village Island, in the Broughtons; the pebble beaches of Yuquot, at Nootka Sound; the contemporary totems and carvings at Fort Rupert, on north Vancouver Island; the hidden 1890s grave for two children on Redonda Island; the dilapidated boat houses overhanging Sointula’s beaches; the old mine at Suquash, near Port Hardy; Ripple Rock; and more!

The talk is from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday April 28. The cost is $7 and it is a part of the Museum’s Diamond Lecture Series.

For more information call the Museum at 250-287-3103 or go to www.crmuseum.ca.

Previous story
Retired Ft. McMurray fire chief to address safety conference in Campbell River

Just Posted

More study requested into impact of Linda’s Place on Dogwood traffic

Cornfield, Samson: Using an alley as the only entrance/exit to an apartment complex is a bad idea

Round and round we go in the discussion surrounding Campbell River’s first roundabout

Majority of council says it’s heard enough about options and it’s time to move forward

City of Campbell River to study future impacts of sea level rise

$325,000 of the total project cost of $505,000 will come from grants, $180,000 from city itself

Campbell River man drives his 1927 Studebaker to his 90th birthday

Dave Proctor picked up his 1927 Studebaker in 1957 when he spotted… Continue reading

Bald is beautiful

Campbell River couple raise money for mental health, shave heads in celebration

Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

Video: RCMP investigation gets a deer little photobomb

Princeton RCMP were conducting a drug investigation in Princeton which a deer strolled through

Farnworth says five years too long for feds to deal with organized crime in medical pot

Needs to be dealt with much sooner than that, B.C. Public Safety Minister says

Comox Strathcona Waste Management board approves tour of Nova Scotia advanced recycling plant

Three CVRD representatives will tour Sustane Tech. plant while in Halifax for FCM conference

Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Cops corral pig on the loose on Vancouver Island

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Decision will put hold on upcoming trial for Gabriel Klein

Most Read