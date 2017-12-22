Campbell River Museum Puppets are back for a limited holiday engagement

The puppets are preparing for the holidays at the Museum.

The Museum at Campbell River’s Puppet Theatre is back with a limited holiday engagement.

The puppeteers are back and will be performing puppet shows on December 27, 28 and 29, starting at 1 p.m. each day. Each puppet show features a story from Campbell River’s past, told in a fun and entertaining way that has been capturing the imaginations of local children for over 30 years. After each show there is a craft.

The cost of this program is $2 per person, and it is the last chance to see the puppets before next summer.

The Museum at Campbell River is located at 470 Island Highway.

For more information call the Museum at 250-287-3103 or go to www.crmuseum.ca.

Don’t forget to follow the Museum Puppets on Facebook and Instagram @crmuseumpuppets.