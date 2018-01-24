Campbell River Museum hosts annual model train show for 20th time

Ever since the annual event started at the Museum at Campbell River in 1998, the Model Train Show has consistently attracted a remarkably large audience, thanks to the impressive display put on by the North Island Model Railroaders and more recently the ICATS (Island Construction and Trucking Show).

It seems the displays of model trains and heavy equipment never lose their appeal with the older crowds coming back year after year, and always a new generation of children coming for the first time.

“It’s great to see this event continuing to capture the imaginations of the young and old after 20 years,” says Public Programs Manager Ken Blackburn.

The show always has something new, and this year is no exception. The ICATS will be setting up a log landing this year, where model logging trucks will be loaded and miniature logs will be yarded using cables and towers.

This year the Train Show will take place on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 per person, or $20 per family, with children under 6 being free. For more information about this or other programs at the Museum at Campbell River go to www.crmuseum.ca or call 250-287-3103.