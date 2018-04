Dave Proctor drove to his 90th birthday party in his 1927 Studebaker. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Dave Proctor picked up his 1927 Studebaker in 1957 when he spotted it hidden at the back of a car lot in Victoria.

Everyone said he wouldn’t be able to get it running again, but he was determined to beat the odds.

A member of the Vintage Car Club, Proctor drove his 91 year old car to his 90th birthday party on Saturday afternoon.