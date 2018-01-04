Carter John Bauch was born to Cayla and Ryan Bauch on Jan.1 at 6:01 p.m. He is the first baby born at the Campbell River hospital in 2018. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Hospital welcomes 2018’s New Year’s Baby

Cayla and Ryan Bauch welcomed their son Carter John Bauch into the world at 6:01 p.m. on Jan.1.

Little Carter is the first baby born at the Campbell River Hospital in 2018.

He was 10 pounds one ounce and 21.2 inches long.

Cayla said she was in labour for a day before having to have an emergency cesarean section, but the new family was only in the hospital for 48 hours altogether.

Carter came into the world with the help of a midwife, and Cayla said having her help was an awesome experience.

It is the couple’s first child. At the moment Cayla’s mom is visiting from Alberta to help with the newborn.

