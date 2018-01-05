Campbell River Family Services receives $20,000 grant from Epicure Foundation

Money will help the organization’s Baby’s Best Chance program

In Canada, food insecurity affects about thirteen percent of individuals and families, including 1.15 million children, who lack stable access to adequate amounts of safe, good-quality, nutritious food.

Campbell River Family Services Society, a non-profit, charitable organization has been providing quality services to individuals, children and families living in the area since 1977 to help address this insecurity. Their wide range of programs and services includes support, counseling, education, prevention and crisis intervention.

And thanks to a recent grant from the Epicure Foundation, their Baby’s Best Chance program has received a $20,000 boost.

More than 100 organizations applied for grants and fifteen who were shortlisted received cookware and food products valued at up to $10,000. The public then voted on social media to select which five of them would also receive a cash grant of $20,000 donated by the Epicure Foundation.

In addition to the Campbell River Family Services Society, grants were awarded to the YMCA in Kingston, Ontario, the Hope Blooms Youth Social Entrepreneurial Ventures in Halifax, the Shelbourne Community Kitchen in Victoria and the Weston Frontlines Centre in Toronto.

“These grassroots organizations are creating change within their communities and working tirelessly to not only feed children and their families, but to teach them essential cooking skills,” says Epicure CEO Amelia Warren. “Learning nutrition, meal preparation and basic kitchen skills can go a long way in building confidence, and life-long healthy eating habits. We’re so proud of the work these organizations are doing, and we are honoured to be able to contribute to these important community initiatives.”

