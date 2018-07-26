Big success for little trees: Campbell River bonsai added to elite collection in Pennsylvania

Locally grown bonsai to be ‘finest Canadian mountain hemlocks on the East Coast’: US collector

Peter Wilson’s garden is something of an art gallery, stocked with dozens of the small potted trees known as bonsai. Dozens of little shore pines, mountain hemlocks and Western red cedars bedeck the long tables and pedestals of his yard.

The Campbell River man has earned an international reputation as a grower of fine bonsai. Most recently, two of his hemlocks were purchased for a prestigious private collection in Pennsylvania.

“I have [a] very large collection and many imported Japanese hemlocks in my garden and have been looking for some Canadian hemlocks for many years,” said Doug Paul, owner of the Kennett Collection, in an email to the Mirror.

“These will be the finest Canadian mountain hemlocks on the East Coast,” he said, explaining that Wilson has been refining his trees for years.

Indeed, Wilson has been honing his skills as a bonsai grower for over two decades. He only decided to sell some of his larger bonsai because they had grown so heavy that they became hard to lift.

Paul, whose collection is considered one of the world’s finest, purchased the hemlocks through a middleman. When Wilson learned the identity of the buyer, he was shocked.

“He’s got the best trees from all around the world,” said Wilson. “Two of my trees are going there. Are they worthy?”

But he was relieved to know they’d be in good hands.

“They’ll get professional care, that’s what I’m really happy about,” he said as he gazed at one of the two hemlocks, which are due for shipment to the U.S. later this year. “I hope he enjoys them as much as I do.”

For his source materials, Wilson travels along remote logging roads, looking for places where poor soil naturally dwarfs the trees.

He seeks out the ones with strong trunks, carefully removes them from the ground and loads them into his truck. This may involve a hike, since prime locations are often far from the road.

The small size of those dwarfed trees belies their old age. Most of them are centuries old, said Wilson.

Early in the process, the trees are often ugly and gnarled. Wilson gradually shapes them into picturesque miniatures of full-sized trees.

To achieve his vision, he applies ancient bonsai techniques, notably the use of wires to bend branches into the desired position.

It’s an art that requires tremendous patience.

“When you collect ’em, they’re nothing,” he said, gesturing towards a homely specimen.

“But give this one five years and you won’t recognize it. It’ll be a big bushy tree. It’ll take off. But nobody would give you 10 cents for it right now.”

Wilson took up bonsai in 1994. At the time, he lived in Port Alice, on the northern tip of the Island, where he was a pulp mill supervisor. One day he picked up a coffee table book about bonsai and started collecting trees in the bush. The rest is history.

The majestic coastal forests influenced his work, especially on the rugged west coast of the Island.

“It’s just gorgeous,” he said, recalling days spent on his boat or weekends in a rustic cabin with his family.

He’s largely self-taught, though friends have helped him. There was no Internet in Port Alice, so he would call people on the phone for pointers.

Someone eventually persuaded him to enter the American Bonsai Society’s “new talent” competition in 2003.

He won a trip to Japan, where he attended the Kokufu-ten, an elite bonsai exhibition.

“That was an eye-opener,” he said, noting that the perfection of Japanese bonsai left him feeling discouraged. “I came back to my collection. I thought, I’ll just burn ’em all. But I persevered.”

Asked about advice for newbies, he suggested joining a bonsai club. Stay away from Internet sources, he said. They’re full of misinformation.

Finally, he said, new bonsai enthusiasts should collect their trees from the wild. Look for ones with a good solid trunk.

“The foliage of a tree is today’s news,” he said. “The branches are old news. But the trunk, that’s history.”

 

Previous story
Local First Nations artist selected for show at Royal BC Museum this fall

Just Posted

Big success for little trees: Campbell River bonsai added to elite collection in Pennsylvania

Locally grown bonsai to be ‘finest Canadian mountain hemlocks on the East Coast’: US collector

Local First Nations artist selected for show at Royal BC Museum this fall

Tom Hunt Jr. will be featured in the TimberWest First Nation Cultural Art Showcase

Campbell River woman arrested for fentanyl trafficking

Dilaudid prescription pills, $1,100.00 cash and a Sport Utility Vehicle also seized

UPDATED: Firefighters prevented blaze from spreading to standing timber, says fire chief

Crews still putting out hot spots by Wednesday evening

VIDEO: Humpback rubs against whale-watching boat near Campbell River

Tourism operator describes astonishing encounter

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Almost 50 people held in cells during Quesnel’s annual summer festival

Billy Barker Days is one of Northern B.C.’s largest festivals, and local RCMP were kept on their toes

City to go to court to remove pipeline protest camp

City of Burnaby says demonstrators at Camp Cloud do not want to negotiate

Facebook faces day of reckoning on Wall Street

Shares plunged more than 19 per cent before trading, equating to about $17 billion in net worth

Alberta firefighters brought in to assist B.C. fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen Alberta firefighters.

VIDEO: SUV bursts into flames in B.C. mall parking lot

No one was injured during the incident in Kelowna, but an adjacent car was also scorched

Fisheries critic MP Fin Donnelly calls for land-based fish farms

Spokesperson for BC Salmon Farming Association says the move would put the industry out of business.

Actor Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ on Lower Mainland transit system

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

B.C., U.S. negotiators want big changes to Columbia River Treaty

Flood control deal expires in 2024, value of electricity falling

Most Read