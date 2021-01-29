Photography by Darren Hull Styling by Lia Crowe and Jenny McKinney Makeup and hair by Jenny McKinney. Model Jayda Stephens represented by Mode Models.

Behind the scenes: Boulevard

Watch a behind the scenes video of a fashion shoot near Merritt

The Boulevard fashion team had the incredible pleasure of shooting at Seven Half Diamond Ranch in the stunning Thompson-Nicola Valley, where the landscape consists of acres of beautiful rolling grasslands, lush patches of aspen trees and countless lakes.

It is here that our gracious hosts, Heather, Jim and Justin O’Connor, welcomed our fashion team to experience the ranch for the day. Coming from a long line of ranchers, the O’Connors made the move west from Saskatchewan 33 years ago.

At Seven Half Diamond Ranch, they have created a very special place that invites guests to stay in one of several cozy cabins and experience trail riding, a genuine cowboy saloon and fly fishing on one of the most sought-after, catch-and-release lakes.

Lifestyle

