Volunteer Director for Black Creek Sharon Korol encourages anyone who wants to save a few bucks on their golf game this year to pick up a Golf Savings Book, a great way to enjoy golf savings while supporting the Lung Association’s work to improve lung health.

A chance to save money on your golf game while supporting a great cause

BC Lung Association selling $35 book full of discounts to almost 100 courses in B.C.

The sport we love can be a relatively costly passtime, there’s no arguing about that. Even at full price, most of us would say the time out on the course is worth it, but we’re still happy to get a deal, whether it’s golfing late in the day when twilight rates kick in or waiting for a hot deal to come around on a tee-time booking app of some kind on our cell phones.

But thanks to the BC Lung Association, there’s yet another way to decrease the game’s effect on your bank balance while also helping out a great organization engaged in life-saving education and research.

“The sun is out and flowers are blooming – so it’s a great time to start thinking about golf and our Golf Savings Book,” says Sharon Korol, BC Lung Association volunteer director for Black Creek. “For less than the cost of one round of golf, our Golf Savings Book will give you access to hundreds of dollars of savings that you can use throughout the year.”

The book is a fundraising effort by the BC Lung Association that features deals and discounts at almost 100 different golf courses around B.C. – including 26 courses right here on Vancouver Island – and another four in Washington State.

For golfers who like to stick close to home, there are deals in the book for Quadra Island, Storey Creek and Saratoga Beach, and for those who travel a bit further afield to swing their sticks, the Comox Golf Club, Crown Isle, Sunnydale, Glacier Greens and Gold River Golf and Country Club all have offers in the book, as well.

And for only $35, golfers can take advantage of all these deals while supporting the work the lung association does.

For more than 100 years, the BC Lung Association has been the voice and primary resource for lung health in Canada. Founded initially to fight tuberculosis, the BC Lung Association now fights lung disease in all its forms, with special emphasis on tobacco control, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, environmental health and air quality. A non-profit, non-governmental organization, the BC Lung Association acts as an educational resource for the general public as well as those living with respiratory conditions, specializing in patient support programs, community services and advanced medical research.

“Most of us know someone with a breathing problem. The fact is one in five British Columbians live with a mild to severe respiratory condition,” Korol says. “Buying this book is a great way to support them and the work the BC Lung Association does, all while enjoying great savings on your golf game.”

For more information on the book, including what the deals are at each of the courses contained therein, head to golfandsave.ca

