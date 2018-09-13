Instagram

A Canadian stylists inside look at the fashion world

Check out Kim XO every week on Fashion Friday

  • Sep. 13, 2018 2:26 p.m.
  • Life

One of Canada’s top stylists is sharing her fashion secrets on Black Press Media.

Catch Kim XO every Friday on your local Black Press media news sites, where she will take her inside knowledge on fashion and share it with you.

Tips are easy, translatable and relatable so that you can march back into your life and style yourself in a way that makes you look and feel good.

Check out Kim’s YouTube videos, where she has more than 30,000 subscribers, and see behind the scene footage of the Kelowna fashionista’s styling, trips and tours abroad to places such as London and Paris.

Get ready every Friday to have an inside look at the fashion world and style with Kim XO.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Inspired Chef with Rob Cassels

Just Posted

One dead in two-vehicle MVA south of Campbell River

Dump truck and motorcycle vehicle involved in crash on South Island Highway

BC Hydro upgrades public warning siren for the Campbell River

The air raid-type sound people have being hearing for decades below the… Continue reading

Campbell River campus of North Island Hospital celebrates one year of operations

The North Island Hospital campus in Campbell River is celebrating its first… Continue reading

Strathcona Regional District’s finance in ‘satisfactory’ shape

Staff compare finances with 11 other B.C. regional districts

Campbell River School Board clarifies roles

Trustees will also examine duties for superintendent, chair and vice-chair

VIDEO: Day 2 of 55+ B.C. Games

Sporting action continues in Kimberley and Cranbrook

A Canadian stylists inside look at the fashion world

Check out Kim XO every week on Fashion Friday

B.C.’s Kootenays ask province to ban feeding troublesome turkeys

Dozens of foul fowls are roaming the streets of edgewater

Shell Canada gives up exploration rights to make way for protected area off Vancouver Island

The permits cover an offshore area more than one-and-a-half times the size of Vancouver Island.

Be careful comparing 2010 cost to Calgary 2026: Vancouver CEO John Furlong

The chief executive officer of the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., says the $7.7 billion that’s been attached to those games is inflated and that the actual cost was closer to $4 billion.

Erin Weir to seek NDP nomination despite ousting over harassment complaints

Leader Jagmeet Singh has stood firm in his decision to block Weir from returning to caucus or running in the 2019 election.

Russian suspects in poisoning: We were in UK as tourists

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy, and that there is “nothing criminal” about them.

Neighbours angry at slow B.C. RCMP response to violent, chaotic party

A community on Westside Road feels they are not properly protected by RCMP

Trudeau says Liberals looking for right NAFTA deal despite looming deadline

Ottawa and Washington are working to reach an agreement that needs to be submitted to the U.S. Congress by Oct. 1.

Most Read