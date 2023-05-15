Roland and Sheila Nilsson

In Loving Memory ~
(February 7, 1944 – June 22, 2022)
(March 13, 1944 – May 16, 2022)
It’s been one year since we lost you both.
Thinking of you today, and always.
Love,
Inger (Corey)
Stella (Derek)
Peter (Suchada)
Grandchildren – Matthew, Sarah, Erik, Annika, and EmilyObituary
