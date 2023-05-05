Michael Troy Murray

May 13, 1969 – August 13, 2001
Much Loved Nephew and Cousin
“What the heart has once known,
it shall never forget.” ~ Author unknown
Today, as always, we love and miss you.
The Rayner Family
Obituary
