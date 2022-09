In Loving Memory ~ September 5, 1948 – October 6, 2001

21 years have gone by since that tragic day and yet, the warmth of your smile

The sparkle of your eyes

And echo of your voice live on.

You left so sudden with no goodbyes and yet,

You taught us to live each day

Work hard and play hard

And live life to its fullest.

They say nothing lasts forever and yet, You are forever loved,

Forever missed,

And will be forever remembered.

Love,

Barb & Ray, Kenji & Girls, Glen, Angela and Girls Obituary