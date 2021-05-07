In Loving Memory of David Rennie ~
October 29, 1962 – May 15, 2016.
Five years have gone by, in a day, we miss him as if it were yesterday. Every thought of him, puts a smile on our face but a ache in our hearts. Will love and miss him forever and always.
Love Mom, Dad and the Family.
