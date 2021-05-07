In Loving Memory of David Rennie ~

October 29, 1962 – May 15, 2016.

Five years have gone by, in a day, we miss him as if it were yesterday. Every thought of him, puts a smile on our face but a ache in our hearts. Will love and miss him forever and always.

Love Mom, Dad and the Family.Obituary



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.