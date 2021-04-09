Why raw might suit your pet

Wondering about the benefits of feeding your furry friend a raw food diet? Impress Woofy’s TV co-hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola share why it may be a good idea for your dog – and you! – in this episode from Woofy’s Pet Foods.

Why raw? Some of the benefits to feeding a raw diet to your cat or dog include:

Healthy skin or coat

Easily digestible

Reduction in dog odour

Less poop to scoop

Increased hydration, supporting organ and urinary tract function

Immune system support

Increased energy

Easy weight management

Naturally clean teeth

Woofy’s freezers are full of frozen pet food products for you to choose from, but which diet is best for your dog?

Choose from complete diets that are balanced and portioned for easy serving. You’ll also find basic meat and bone mixtures and gently cooked options for pet parents who want the benefits of fresh without going raw.

You’ll want to take into account what feels best for you, too, as it does take a certain amount of planning and preparation to ensure your pet is getting all the nutrients it needs.

Come on in and speak to the Woofy’s team about the nutritional needs of your pet.

