Tips to help your pup beat the heat!

Hot diggety dog, it’s a warm one out there … so warm, that hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola head outside for this week’s episode of Woofy’s Impress TV!

If you feel like it’s a hot day, chances are your dog does too. To avoid overheating, it’s important to know the signs to look for, including:

Becoming lethargic

Excessive drooling

Panting

In more serious cases, a dog might collapse, vomit or experience a seizure.

If your dog is going to be outside for prolonged periods of time, the Woofy’s team recommends checking out the Canada Pooch Chill Seeker Cooling Harness.

The harness offers a chemical-free cooling effect by slowly releasing cool water over your pup’s body. As the water evaporates, it also cools the hot air around your pup.

Simply soak it in water – the cooler the better – then wring the excess water out. It’s just that easy! In addition, the harness also offers sun protection along the covered area.

Along with your pup’s temperature, it’s important to remember their paws.

Why? The temperature of the pavement can be twice as hot as the temperature of the air.

To test if it might be too hot for Fido, hold the back of your hand on the pavement for seven seconds. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for paws!

As a solution, Canada Pooch created the Hot Pavement Boots, offering protection from the hot ground throughout summer. Just like an oven mitt, no intense heat will get through these rubber-soled booties.

